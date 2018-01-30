Log in
Pure Multi-Family REIT LP : Announces Timing for the Release of Q4 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

01/30/2018 | 09:30pm CET

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSXV: RUF.U, RUF.UN, RUF.DB.U; OTCQX: PMULF) is pleased to announce that it intends to release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, after the close of the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Steve Evans, CEO, Samantha Adams, SVP, and Scott Shillington, CFO, of Pure Multi-Family, will host the conference call at 10:00 am (Pacific Time), 1:00 pm (Eastern Time), on Thursday, March 8, 2018, to review the financial results and corporate developments for the year ended December 31, 2017.

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, and ask to join the Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Conference Call.

Dial In Numbers:

Toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA)

1-888-390-0546

International or Local Toronto

1-416-764-8688

Conference Call Replay

If you cannot participate on March 8, 2018, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. You will be able to dial in and listen to the conference 120 minutes after the meeting end time, and the replay will be available until March 15, 2018.

Please enter the Replay ID# 159389 followed by the # key.

Replay Dial in number (Toll free from Canada or the USA)

1-888-390-0541

International or Local Toronto

1-416-764-8677

In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on our website puremultifamily.com under the Investor Info > Presentations tab.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publically traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at puremultifamily.com and sedar.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pure Multi-Family REIT LP


© PRNewswire 2018
