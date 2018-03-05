Pure Spectrum CBD Retail Store Opens in La Jolla, California

EVERGREEN, Colo., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Spectrum CBD – a leading U.S. hemp innovator and global supplier of hemp-derived phytocannabinoids – proudly announces the grand opening of its first California retail location at 7863 Girard Ave. # 102 La Jolla, CA 92037. This is the second retail location for Pure Spectrum CBD; the first is at the Company’s headquarters in Evergreen, Colorado.



An all-day grand opening celebration kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 10th at Pure Spectrum’s La Jolla store. Military Veterans with valid I.D. receive a 50% discount. In attendance at the grand opening celebration will be MMA athletes and Chargers alumni. A portion of proceeds will be donated through the NFL Player’s Association to Dr. Bennet Omalu’s chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) research foundation.

Brady Bell, CEO of Pure Spectrum CBD, invites the public to join the grand opening celebration and states, “About 96 percent of Americans do not understand the difference between marijuana and hemp. Hemp is non-psychotropic meaning it contains less than 0.3% of the phytocannabinoid THC. Consumers do not experience a ‘high’ from consuming hemp products. It is for this reason that hemp products including Pure Spectrum CBD’s are on store shelves today.”

To aid the greater San Diego area’s acceptance of Pure Spectrum CBD, the Company will be giving away a year’s supply of product at the grand opening. The Pure Spectrum CBD line of products currently includes: hemp oil paste, salve, lotion, tinctures, and vape. The Company will announce one or more new products at the La Jolla grand opening on March 10th.

Bell concludes, “For consumers researching phytocannabinoids, Pure Spectrum CBD’s U.S.D.A. certified organic products are made at an FDA approved GMP-certified facility in the U.S.A. from hemp, not marijuana. Pure Spectrum ships to all 50 states and anywhere internationally that hemp products are sold.”

Pure Spectrum CBD was featured by KUSI news, Entravision, the San Diego Union-Tribune’s radio show and Natural Awakenings magazine. To learn more about Pure Spectrum, visit www.PureSpectrumCBD.com, or join the Company’s social community on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pure Spectrum:

Pure Spectrum, based in Evergreen, Colorado, developed a very unique marketing strategy to catapult the Company to the top of one of the most competitive emerging industries in the U.S. The company has established partnerships with medical experts, cannabis industry leaders and world-class athletes. Pure Spectrum operates 6 offices, 2 retail locations, employs more than twenty, and ships to all 50 U.S. states, territories and countries where hemp products are sold.

Pure Spectrum has achieved vertical integration thanks in part to the partnership with Colorado Cultivars, and has established complete quality control from seed-to-sale. All of Pure Spectrum’s products are manufactured in an FDA approved GMP-certified facility and are accessible through the Company’s website www.PureSpectrumCBD.com as well as two retail locations.

Pure Spectrum aims to be a force of positive change within the cannabis industry and has moved to support further research in the industry through their strategic partnerships with Cannabis Research Foundation, Industrial Hemp Research Foundation, and through donations to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) research. For additional details, visit www.PureSpectrumCBD.com

Pure Spectrum does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). Cannabidiol is a natural component of industrial hemp. Pure Spectrum’s products are not intended to cure, mitigate or diagnose disease states.

