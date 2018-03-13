Log in
News : Companies
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Markets in China, 2007-2018 & 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 07:42am EDT

The "Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for purified terephthalic acid (PTA) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains high speed growth, which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. PTA INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

PTA Industry Structure

PTA Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major PTA Producers

Major End-Users

IV. PTA PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

PTA Production and Demand

PTA Output

PTA Demand

PTA Capacity

PTA Import and Export

V. PTA MARKETS OUTLOOK

PTA Markets Outlook

PET Fiber Market

PET Fiber Market Outlook

PET Bottle Market

PET Bottle Markets Outlook

PET Film Market

PET Film Market Outlook

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

PTA Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

VII. PTA PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Companies Mentioned

  • Jiangsu Hailun Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsui Chemical (Zhangjiagang) Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jjqfrs/purified?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
