Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Markets in China, 2007-2018 & 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Markets in China" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for purified terephthalic acid (PTA) has grown at a fast
pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand
will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains high speed growth,
which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial
output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for
over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. PTA INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
PTA Industry Structure
PTA Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major PTA Producers
Major End-Users
IV. PTA PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
PTA Production and Demand
PTA Output
PTA Demand
PTA Capacity
PTA Import and Export
V. PTA MARKETS OUTLOOK
PTA Markets Outlook
PET Fiber Market
PET Fiber Market Outlook
PET Bottle Market
PET Bottle Markets Outlook
PET Film Market
PET Film Market Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China's Distribution System
PTA Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
VII. PTA PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Companies Mentioned
-
Jiangsu Hailun Chemical Co., Ltd.
-
Mitsui Chemical (Zhangjiagang) Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jjqfrs/purified?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005764/en/