Putnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECORD
DATE
|
|
|
|
PAYMENT
DATE
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam American Government Income Fund -
Class B Shares (PAMBX)
|
$0.0150 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam American Government Income Fund -
Class C Shares (PAMIX)
|
$0.0150 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam American Government Income Fund -
Class M Shares (PAMMX)
|
$0.0180 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam American Government Income Fund -
Class R Shares (PAMRX)
|
$0.0180 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam American Government Income Fund -
Class Y Shares (PATYX)
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam American Government Income Fund -
Class R5 Shares (PAMDX)
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam American Government Income Fund -
Class R6 Shares (PAMEX)
|
$0.0230 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class B Shares (PABBX)
|
$0.0270 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class C Shares (AABCX)
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class M Shares (PABMX)
|
$0.0380 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class R Shares (PAARX)
|
$0.0470 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class Y Shares (PABYX)
|
$0.0660 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class R5 Shares (PAADX)
|
$0.0660 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class R6 Shares (PAAEX)
|
$0.0700 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class P Shares (pending)
|
$0.0710 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)
|
$0.0100 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)
|
$0.0100 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)
|
$0.0120 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)
|
$0.0140 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)
|
$0.0180 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)
|
$0.0180 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)
|
$0.0190 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class P Shares (pending)
|
$0.0190 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/16/18
|
|
|
|
3/20/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|