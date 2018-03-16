Log in
Putnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

03/16/2018 | 03:36pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 

                                                   

RECORD

DATE

     

PAYMENT

DATE

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

Putnam American Government Income Fund - Class B Shares (PAMBX)

$0.0150 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam American Government Income Fund - Class C Shares (PAMIX)

$0.0150 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam American Government Income Fund - Class M Shares (PAMMX)

$0.0180 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam American Government Income Fund - Class R Shares (PAMRX)

$0.0180 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam American Government Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PATYX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam American Government Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PAMDX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam American Government Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PAMEX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class B Shares (PABBX)

$0.0270 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class C Shares (AABCX)

$0.0290 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class M Shares (PABMX)

$0.0380 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class R Shares (PAARX)

$0.0470 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class Y Shares (PABYX)

$0.0660 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class R5 Shares (PAADX)

$0.0660 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class R6 Shares (PAAEX)

$0.0700 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class P Shares (pending)

$0.0710 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

$0.0100 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

$0.0100 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)

$0.0120 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

$0.0140 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

$0.0180 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

$0.0180 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (pending)

$0.0190 per share investment income 3/16/18 3/20/18
 


© Business Wire 2018
