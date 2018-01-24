Q4 Laboratory 2017: Medical Supply Utilization Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Q4 Laboratory 2017: Medical Supply Utilization Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The laboratory test-volume-weighted utilization index shows moderate expansion for hospital laboratories with index values growing 13.9 points to 36.8 in Q4. Physician office labs (POL), however, had index value declines in Q4 of 5.7 points to 20.5. POLs remain in slight expansion.

Index shifts for hospital labs are due to higher reporting in test volumes in Q4. POL index value declines are due to smaller reported test volumes in Q4.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scorecard

3. Index Data

4. Demographics

5. National Breakdown

6. Regional Breakdown

7. Research Methods

8. Contact

