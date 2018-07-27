Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

QCA Queensland Competition Authority : SEQ retail electricity market monitoring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 04:42am CEST

The Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) has released a report after monitoring the prices that electricity retailers in south east Queensland charged between 1 April and 30 June 2018.

QCA Chair Professor Flavio Menezes said the findings show that customers have a wide choice when it comes to electricity retail offers.

'Our analysis identified 21 retailers with residential electricity offers in the June quarter, and 18 with small business offers,' Professor Menezes said.

For a typical household, standing offer bills ranged from $364 (People Energy) to $507 (QEnergy), and for a typical small business from $580 (Diamond Energy) to $769 (QEnergy).

For a typical household, market offer bills ranged from $296 (AGL) to $501 (Click Energy), and for a typical small business from $450 (QEnergy) to $657 (Powershop).

'The QCA's analysis shows the benefits of shopping around in the SEQ market. Customers on standing offers can reduce their bills by switching to market offers, but they need to be aware that standing offers have set terms and conditions, whereas market offers have flexible terms and conditions,' Professor Menezes added.

He cautioned customers to pay close attention to the supply and usage charges that discounts are based on, when they compare discounts on various offers.

'The offer with the highest headline discount is not necessarily the cheapest offer,' Professor Menezes said.

Electricity customers can compare electricity prices on the AER's Energy Made Easy website, at www.energymadeeasy.gov.au.

The June quarter report is available on the QCA's website, at http://www.qca.org.au/.

The QCA monitors the electricity retail market and publishes quarterly reports, as directed by the Queensland Government.

Media enquiries: Cole Lawson Communications, 07 3221 2220 or 0411 135 005.

Disclaimer

QCA - Queensland Competition Authority published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aMOBILE BAYBEARS : mashes Mississippi to earn second straight win
PU
05:31aSamsung Display says unbreakable bendy screen gets U.S. certification
RE
05:27aJapanese Finance Minister Aso wants G20 meetings to 'nip crises in the bud'
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aSTATE OF HAWAII : HDOT to remove left turn from East Welakahao Road to Piilani Highway in Kihei to improve safety
PU
05:07a2018 APEC PHOTO CONTEST : Send Us Your Snaps
PU
05:05aAsian shares post modest gains as trade fears keep investors cautious
RE
05:03aAsian shares post modest gains as trade fears keep investors cautious
RE
05:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi urges BRICS countries to deepen strategic partnership, open up 2nd ‘Golden Decade’
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Oil markets slip after three days of gains; U.S.-Europe trade tension eases
5Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.