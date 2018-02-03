QNB Most Valuable Banking Brand in Middle East and Africa with a Value of US $4.2bn

QNB
Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and
Africa, was recognized once again as the most valuable banking brand in
the Middle East and Africa region with brand value worth US $4.2bn,
according to The Banker’s 2018 Brand Finance Global 500 report published
in its February edition.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005041/en/
QNB Group HQ Building in Doha (Photo: AETOSWire)
QNB’s brand value has grown to US $4.2bn compared to US $3.8bn in 2017,
an 11% year-on-year increase, while the Group’s Brand Strength Index
(BSI) has increased from 76.4 out of 100 to 78.4 out of 100, driven by
its constant strong financial performance and growing international
expansion.
QNB also marked a new and significant milestone in support of its vision
to become a leading bank in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia
by 2020, ranking second most valuable banking brand in Southeast Asia
(SEA) ahead of major banks in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand,
Philippines, and Singapore.
The Group also maintained its AA+ brand strength rating, making it the
strongest banking brand in the region and could rank higher in the
future as it continues to build its customer base and reinforce its
brand. QNB is also the only Qatari brand to be among the top 100 banking
brands in the world. The current increase in value means that the Group
is now ranked 425 across all global brands, up from 433 last year.
This recognition reflects QNB’s strong and consistent financial
performance and growth rates, along with its international presence,
which spans many of the world’s leading financial centers, including
London, Paris, Geneva, Mumbai and Shanghai.
In addition to its brand engagement, the Group delivered a solid set at
the year-end of 2017 with a net profit of QAR13.1 billion (USD3.6
billion), up by 6% compared to the previous year driven by its asset
growth by 13% from December 2016 to reach QAR811 billion (USD223
billion), the highest ever achieved by the Group. QNB Group also
increased customer deposits by 16% to reach QAR586 billion (USD161
billion) from December 2016.
Mr. Yousef Darwish, General Manager of QNB Group Communications, said:
“Being named as the most valuable bank in the Middle East and Africa
region in 2018 and ranking second most valuable banking brand in SEA are
a true testament to our vision, strategy, execution and strong results.”
“This new achievement also illustrates how far we have progressed in our
ambition to be a leading bank in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast
Asia (MEASEA) by 2020,” he added.
“The QNB brand has improved as a national modern icon of banking
excellence that reflects the bank's long-standing legacy associated with
innovation. It also reflects our commitment to offer innovative banking
products and services that exceed customer expectations and provide a
unique banking experience that has made us the first banking choice," Al
Darwish concluded.
For his part, David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, commented: “Amidst
trying times for the reputation of the banking industry as a whole, QNB
manages not only to attract customers in new markets, such as South East
Asia, but also to solidify its image among the existing customer base.”
Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent branded business
valuation and strategy consultancy, is the company behind the Brand
Finance Banking 500, a league table of the world’s biggest banks ranked
by their brand value, assesses the dollar value of the reputation, image
and intellectual property of the brand, which is published every year in
collaboration with The Banker magazine.
The Banker has been providing global financial intelligence since 1926
is the world’s longest running international banking title and the
leading monthly title of the Financial Times Group and remain a key
source of data and analysis for the industry.
QNB Group’s presence through its subsidiaries and associate companies
extends to more than 31 countries across three continents providing a
comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number
of employees is more than 28,200 operating through more than 1,230
locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,300 machines.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005041/en/