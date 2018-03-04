Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QTM The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Quantum Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2018 | 12:31am CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Quantum Corporation ("Quantum") (NYSE:QTM) securities between May 10, 2016 and February 7, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/quantum-corporation?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Quantum had inappropriately accounted for revenue relating to certain transactions commencing April 1, 2016; (ii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Quantum’s publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On February 8, 2018, Quantum disclosed that in January of 2018, the Company received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to revenue recognition for certain transactions, prompting an internal investigation by Quantum, which remains ongoing. As a result, the Company announced that it "is postponing release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results and its earnings conference call."

If you suffered a loss in Quantum you have until April 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/quantum-corporation?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:52aBB&T : Medical office building on Leighton faces foreclosure
AQ
01:50aEDUCATION NOTEBOOK : Barfoot joins Aiken County Commission for Higher Education
AQ
01:49aRiverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on track for eight more weeks of work
AQ
01:26aITALIAN SERIE A : Juve poised to regain control of title race after win and Napoli home loss
AQ
01:21a3M : Public investments in Egypt jump 86% in 3M – Ministry
AQ
01:19aPAPA JOHN 'L : Jury finds woman guilty in 1994 murder of Papa John's delivery driver
AQ
01:17aWAL MART STORES : As big stores move in, local retailers take stock
AQ
01:15aARAB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Sunday, March 04, 2018
AQ
01:02aXUNLEI LTD : XNET The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Xunlei Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018
AC
01:01aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of MiMedx Group Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2018 – MDXG
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Kraton Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plai..
2THE ULTIMATE CRUISE RESOURCE FOR FAMILIES: CruiseCompete's Sea Tales 2018 Family Cruise Travel Planner
3APPLE : APPLE : employees forced to phone 911 for workers injured after walking into glass walls
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Freight train derailment causes major passenge..
5AMAZON.COM : EU EYES TAX ON TECH GIANTS CLOSER TO 2 PERCENT THAN 6 PERCENT OF REVENUE: Le Maire

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.