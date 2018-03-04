QTM The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Quantum Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Quantum
Corporation ("Quantum") (NYSE:QTM) securities between May
10, 2016 and February 7, 2018.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company
issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (i) Quantum had inappropriately accounted for revenue
relating to certain transactions commencing April 1, 2016; (ii) the
Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and
(iii) as a result of the foregoing, Quantum’s publicly disseminated
financial statements were materially false and misleading.
On February 8, 2018, Quantum disclosed that in January of 2018, the
Company received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission
related to revenue recognition for certain transactions, prompting an
internal investigation by Quantum, which remains ongoing. As a result,
the Company announced that it "is postponing release of its fiscal third
quarter 2018 results and its earnings conference call."
