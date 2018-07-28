QUALCOMM CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

NEW ORLEANS, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 7, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NasdaqGS: QCOM), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.



QUALCOMM and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had attempted to hinder the efforts of Broadcom to acquire it by secretly filing a unilateral request with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) to investigate Broadcom, and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, QUALCOMM’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

