Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QUALCOMM CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 7, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NasdaqGS: QCOM), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

Get Help

QUALCOMM investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-qualcomm-incorporated-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

QUALCOMM and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had attempted to hinder the efforts of Broadcom to acquire it by secretly filing a unilateral request with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) to investigate Broadcom, and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, QUALCOMM’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12aCHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CA : Valley BUSINESS
AQ
06:12aMASTERCARD : Champion Newspapers
AQ
05:57aJ C PENNEY : Salon renovation celebrated
AQ
05:50aFACEBOOK : Suspends Personal Account Of Sandy Hook Hoax Theorist Alex Jones
AQ
05:48aREP. CHABOT : ZTE Violates U.S. Intellectual Property Laws
AQ
05:37aHONDA MOTOR : Alone in the mountains, 'I was scared to death' when Ferguson Fire came near
AQ
05:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : CSUF alum calls this business school program a home run for students and his company
AQ
05:08aTOLL BROTHERS : Capital projects on deck
AQ
05:04aDEERE MPANY : P&K Equipment to expand in Oklahoma with acquisition
AQ
04:55aSPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : returns to the same Twin Cities shopping center it left nine years ago
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
2SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C : HIGHER U.S. SOY IMPORTS WON'T HARM EU FARMERS: German minister
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Police investigating recovered ca..
4The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD
5CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CABLE CRACKDOWN: State Public Service Commission reverses approval of Charter-Tim..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.