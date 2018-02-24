Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QUANTUM CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Quantum Corporation - QTM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 16, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2016 and February 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Quantum and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-qtm/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 16, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Quantum and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 8, 2018, pre-market opening, the Company revealed that it was postponing the release of its Q3 2018 results due to an ongoing internal investigation by its audit committee stemming from a subpoena received on January 11, 2018 from the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the Company's "accounting practices and internal controls related to revenue recognition for transactions commencing April 1, 2016."

On this news, the price of Quantum's shares plummeted nearly 30%, to close at $3.90 per share on February 8, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-corporation-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-quantum-corporation--300603588.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pBLOCK & LEVITON LLP : Announces It Has Filed A Class Action Against MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)
PR
01:26p3M : MILITARY $25,613 Federal Contract Awarded to 3M
AQ
01:26pATEC : MILITARY $57,139 Federal Contract Awarded to Atec
AQ
01:26pAVNET : MILITARY $28,573 Federal Contract Awarded to Avnet USI
AQ
01:26pZODIAC AEROSPACE : MILITARY $177,405 Federal Contract Awarded to Air Cruisers
AQ
01:26pRAYTHEON : MILITARY $5.57 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Raytheon
AQ
01:25pPARKER HANNIFIN : MILITARY $289,213 Federal Contract Awarded to Parker-Hannifin
AQ
01:25pCOBHAM : MILITARY $39,849 Federal Contract Awarded to Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions
AQ
01:25pLEONARDO : MILITARY $27,468 Federal Contract Awarded to DRS Training & Control Systems
AQ
01:25pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : MILITARY $610,690 Federal Contract Awarded to United Technologies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.