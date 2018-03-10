QUANTUM CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Quantum Corporation - QTM

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
April 16, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM), if they
purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2016 and February 7,
2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Quantum and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email ([email protected]),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-qtm/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by April 16, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
Quantum and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On February 8, 2018, pre-market opening, the Company revealed that it
was postponing the release of its Q3 2018 results due to an ongoing
internal investigation by its audit committee stemming from a subpoena
received on January 11, 2018 from the Securities and Exchange Commission
relating to the Company’s “accounting practices and internal controls
related to revenue recognition for transactions commencing April 1,
2016.”
On this news, the price of Quantum’s shares plummeted nearly 30%, to
close at $3.90 per share on February 8, 2018.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
