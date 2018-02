QUANTUM Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Quantum Corporation To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the “Company”) (NYSE:QTM).

On February 8, 2018, the Company issued a press release announcing that it was “postponing release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results.” The press release further explained that the postponement followed a subpoena received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2018, regarding certain of the Company’s accounting matters and internal controls relating to revenue recognition.

On this news, Quantum’s share price declined.

