QUIZ : AGM and Annual Report and Financial Statements

08/03/2018 | 08:06am CEST

QUIZ plc

('QUIZ' or the 'Company')

Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Financial Statements

QUIZ, the omni-channel fast fashion brand, confirms that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 13.00 on Wednesday 5 September at Dentons, One Fleet Place, London EC4M 7RA.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy have now been posted to shareholders and copies are available on the Company's website at: www.quizgroup.co.uk or by request on the below details.

* * * * *

Enquiries:

QUIZ plc

Via Hudson Sandler

Tarak Ramzan, Chief Executive Officer

Gerry Sweeney, Chief Financial Officer

Sheraz Ramzan, Chief Commercial Officer

Panmure Gordon (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)

Ben Thorne / Alina Vaskina / Atholl Tweedie

Erik Anderson

+44 (0) 207 886 2500

Hudson Sandler LLP (Public Relations)

+44 (0) 207 796 4133

Alex Brennan / Sophie Lister / Nelly Akpaka

[email protected]

About QUIZ:

QUIZ is an omni-channel fast fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear.

QUIZ delivers a distinct proposition that empowers its fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

QUIZ's buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices. This fast, flexible supply chain, together with the winning formula of style, quality, value and speed-to-market has enabled QUIZ to grow rapidly into an international brand with more than 300 standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 20 countries. The Group currently operates 71 stores and 147 concessions in the UK.

QUIZ operates through an omni-channel, fast fashion business model, which encompasses online sales, standalone stores, concessions, international franchises and wholesale arrangements.

To download images please visit: http://www.quizgroup.co.uk/media-download-centre/

For further information:

https://www.quizclothing.co.uk/

http://www.quizgroup.co.uk/

Disclaimer

QUIZ plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 06:05:01 UTC
