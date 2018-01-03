Log in
Qosina Announces Scott Herskovitz as New President and Chief Executive Officer

01/03/2018 | 05:35pm CET

Qosina Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Herskovitz to president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. As president and CEO, Scott will have responsibility for development and execution of the company’s strategic plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005878/en/

Scott Herskovitz, President and CEO of Qosina Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)



“I am very excited about the future of Qosina and look forward to continued positive growth under Scott’s leadership,” said Qosina Chairman of the Board Stuart Herskovitz. “Scott’s experience, strategic thinking and proven ability to deliver results make him the perfect person for this role. His vision and communication style will bring a new level of engagement and performance from the employees. I enthusiastically welcome Scott as Qosina’s new leader.”

Prior to his promotion to president and CEO, Scott worked in business development, served as vice president of marketing, and later, vice president of sales and marketing at Qosina.

“I am thrilled and honored to take on the role of president and CEO of Qosina,” said Scott Herskovitz. “Stuart Herskovitz had a vision 38 years ago of what he wanted the Qosina brand to be. He worked hard to build the company into the global powerhouse that it is today and a trusted partner to our customers, distributors and vendors. Stuart is a leader of great integrity, character and intellect. I look forward to building on the Qosina foundation and taking the company to the next level by helping our customers find, order and receive quality medical components quickly and accurately.”

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time-to-market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 registered, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room.

To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000.


© Business Wire 2018
