Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qualtek Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Distributor of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Qualtek Electronics' 2017 Distributor of the Year at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

Qualtek Presents Digi-Key with 2017 Distributor of the Year Award

The award was presented by Tim Gannon, Distribution Sales Manager and John Hallums, CEO at Qualtek and given to Bruce Olson, Technology Business Manager; Todd Jesme, Director, Supplier Business Development; and Monica Flores, Area Director, Business Development Mexico at Digi-Key.

Qualtek Electronics offers a vast array of fan accessories, AC receptacles, international and domestic power cords and cordsets, and EMI power line filters.

Qualtek's broad portfolio of products including wire form fan guards, plastic fan guards, plastic fan filter assemblies, aluminum fan filters, fan power cords, inlets, outlets, multi-function assemblies, power line filters, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Qualtek products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Kayla Krosschell
PR & Marketing Communications Specialist
1.800.338.4105 x1098
[email protected]
[email protected]

 

Digi-Key Electronics is a global electronic components distributor based in Thief River Falls, MN, USA. (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtek-honors-digi-key-with-2017-distributor-of-the-year-award-300652055.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pINCEPTION MINING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:29pFIRST ABU DHABI BANK : DAE signs unsecured revolving credit facility of US$480 mn expandable to US$800 mn
AQ
08:29pEMIRATES NBD BANK : supports Al Ihsan Charity Association's Eid Clothing project
AQ
08:28pAmbitious bids were sought for failed British rail line, MPs told
RE
08:28pHASBRO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:26pENERGEN : Corvex, Icahn to mull bid for oil and gas producer Energen
RE
08:26pHYUNDAI HCN : SA's perked-up i20 range - specs and prices
AQ
08:26pYAMAHA CORPORATION : of America Promotes Madsen and Harrison
AQ
08:25pBHUSHAN STEEL : Tata Steel sees opportunities for synergy with Bhushan Steel
AQ
08:25pTOKAI : Court delays onset of pining for Cape shade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.