Qualtek Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Distributor of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Qualtek Electronics' 2017 Distributor of the Year at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Tim Gannon, Distribution Sales Manager and John Hallums, CEO at Qualtek and given to Bruce Olson, Technology Business Manager; Todd Jesme, Director, Supplier Business Development; and Monica Flores, Area Director, Business Development Mexico at Digi-Key.

Qualtek Electronics offers a vast array of fan accessories, AC receptacles, international and domestic power cords and cordsets, and EMI power line filters.

Qualtek's broad portfolio of products including wire form fan guards, plastic fan guards, plastic fan filter assemblies, aluminum fan filters, fan power cords, inlets, outlets, multi-function assemblies, power line filters, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

