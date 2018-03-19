Quanergy Wins Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Murphy Award

Company Honored for Outstanding Innovation in LiDAR Sensing Technology

Quanergy Systems, Inc., the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced its selection as the recipient of the Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Murphy award for Outstanding Innovation in LiDAR Sensing Technology. Issued annually by the Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce, the award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in innovation, technology, and community.

This award follows a breakthrough year for Quanergy, during which the LiDAR company announced the debut of its proprietary 3D LiDAR perception software, Qortex; partnerships with fellow industry leaders and technology giants including Jaguar and Cisco Systems; and the opening of its own cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Sunnyvale, CA.

“Silicon Valley has long been home to the world’s most innovative companies, and Quanergy continues in that longstanding tradition through our commitment to bringing high-quality, cost-effective LiDAR technology to market,” said Quanergy CEO Dr. Louay Eldada. “This recognition speaks not only to the growing interest in advancing LiDAR technology, but also to our region’s fierce support for creativity, innovation and development across industries.”

Now in its 53rd year, the Murphy Awards embody the pioneering spirit within Silicon Valley, calling attention to the various achievements of local businesses throughout the past year. Additional innovation and technology honorees this year included Blue River Technology (agricultural robotics), 6d bytes (culinary robotics), Koniku (neurocomputation), and Alta Devices (solar cell technology). Award winners were recently honored at the Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce black tie gala.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005368/en/