Quanergy Wins Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Murphy Award

Quanergy
Systems, Inc., the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart
sensing solutions, today announced its selection as the recipient of the
Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Murphy award for Outstanding
Innovation in LiDAR Sensing Technology. Issued annually by the Silicon
Valley Chamber of Commerce, the award recognizes outstanding
accomplishments in innovation, technology, and community.
This award follows a breakthrough year for Quanergy, during which the
LiDAR company announced the debut of its proprietary 3D LiDAR perception
software, Qortex; partnerships with fellow industry leaders and
technology giants including Jaguar and Cisco Systems; and the opening of
its own cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Sunnyvale, CA.
“Silicon Valley has long been home to the world’s most innovative
companies, and Quanergy continues in that longstanding tradition through
our commitment to bringing high-quality, cost-effective LiDAR technology
to market,” said Quanergy CEO Dr. Louay Eldada. “This recognition speaks
not only to the growing interest in advancing LiDAR technology, but also
to our region’s fierce support for creativity, innovation and
development across industries.”
Now in its 53rd year, the Murphy Awards embody the pioneering
spirit within Silicon Valley, calling attention to the various
achievements of local businesses throughout the past year. Additional
innovation and technology honorees this year included Blue River
Technology (agricultural robotics), 6d bytes (culinary robotics), Koniku
(neurocomputation), and Alta Devices (solar cell technology). Award
winners were recently honored at the Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce
black tie gala.
About Quanergy Systems, Inc.
Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of
experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics,
optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley,
Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is the leading provider of
LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and
processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification,
classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price,
performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are
applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security,
industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones,
robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety,
efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.
