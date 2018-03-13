Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quantum1Net Solves Structural Flaws in Security & Energy Consumption for Crypto-currency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, NY, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum1 Network Technologies (“Quantum1Net” or the “Company”), a quantum computing technology company, is announcing today a technology platform to address structural flaws preventing the mass adoption of crypto-currency and blockchain solutions.

“With the hacking of crypto-currency exchanges causing assets valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars to be lost, existing cybersecurity measures are clearly failing. Meanwhile, crypto-currency mining and transaction verification is highly energy intensive with estimates that it equals the annual power consumption of Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy,” says Mattias Bergstrom, CEO of Quantum1Net. “For the Internet to remain a valuable asset, we must keep two steps ahead, anticipating instead of reacting; only by preemptive innovation can it withstand the many problems it is sure to face in the near future.”

The mass adoption of crypto-currency and blockchain requires robust cybersecurity and energy efficiency. Quantum1Net is breaking new ground in providing the following solution to this problem:

The Q1N network, a secure and energy efficient transaction network capable of housing a true ecosystem of digital services such as TeleporterTM, an encrypted decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) file transmission service (available March 2018), and Q1N’s virtual private network (VPN, available 4Q18).

At the heart of the Q1N network are:

  • The Q1N quantum encryption key generator (QEKG), providing cryptography resistant to conventional attacks, as well as quantum computer-powered attacks in the near future, and  
  • The Q1N blockchain, a new approach to decentralized control protected by proof-of-transactionTM (in contrast to implementations based on proof-of- work or proof-of-stake).

The Q1N network will be the backbone of an energy efficient, fully autonomous P2P ecosystem built on blockchain, with advanced routing and traffic sharing, powered by its own crypto-economy. With this mission in mind, the Q1N network will be built upon pre-existing internet infrastructure, using extant technologies while introducing improvements on others.

The Q1N network will depend on its minters to provide the network traffic to sustain transactions. To ensure that any willing party with an internet connection can contribute and benefit, Quantum1Net is introducing the Q1N revenue node system. Potential minters can benefit directly from joining the network by simply installing the software that will be openly provided by Quantum1Net on public repositories.

“In our breaking new ground technologically, Quantum1Net appreciates the interest in and support for the Q1N network platform already received globally from the financial services sector,” stated Quantum1Net CEO Mattias Bergstrom.

About Quantum1Net:
Quantum1Net is a quantum encryption company developing & deploying the Q1N Network and its related technologies in anticipation of growing adoption of quantum computing by enterprises, governments & private parties worldwide. For more on the Q1N network, please visit: https://www.quantum1net.com


Quantum1Net:
Sebastian de Castro
[email protected]
+356 99814372

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Muted inflation news sends stocks higher
AQ
09:41aVOGOGO INC : . Announces Agreement to Purchase Cryptocurrency Company
AQ
09:40aIndia's PNB exposure to alleged fraud swells to well above $2 billion
RE
09:40aMaersk's port business woos customers with new transport services
RE
09:40aCIGNA : Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna :” Skill for Amazon Alexa
BU
09:39aGold Inches Higher After Inflation Data, Tillerson Departure
DJ
09:39aDELTA AIR LINES' : uniforms were in need of an update. So they called designer Zac Posen.
AQ
09:39aDFDS A/S : Election of employee representatives to dfds a/s board of directors 2018
AQ
09:39aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
09:39aSurge Holdings Inc. Announces New CFO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders, speeds EV push

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.