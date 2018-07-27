Log in
Quantzig :’s Data Management Solution Helped a Healthcare Market Client to Achieve Strategic Goals | Request a Proposal Now!

07/27/2018 | 03:23pm CEST

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest data management solution on the healthcare industry. A healthcare industry client wanted to achieve their strategic goals by better utilizing and managing their core information assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005311/en/

DATA MANAGEMENT SOLUTION FOR A HEALTHCARE MARKET LEADER (Graphic: Business Wire)

DATA MANAGEMENT SOLUTION FOR A HEALTHCARE MARKET LEADER (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the healthcare industry experts at Quantzig, “To gain a stronger foothold in this competitive marketplace, healthcare organizations have to invest considerable amounts in implementing advanced technologies.”

There has been a drastic transformation in the healthcare market in recent times. Healthcare organizations need to invest significant amounts in processes and technologies to reduce costs, increase access, and provide better services to gain a stronger foothold in the market. Costs of providing better care, following their outcomes, and increasing patient awareness and engagement are some of the key challenges in healthcare market. Patients are prone to research a lot on health information online. This is leading to the search for new methods for analysis and delivery models by healthcare organizations to improve their service offerings.

Book a solution demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

The data management solution helped the client to deliver personalized services by integrating healthcare data from multiple sources. The client was also able to create inimitable customer experiences, which helped reduce the disparity in the customer’s mind regarding healthcare services.

This data management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Develop techniques for data management to organize unstructured data
  • Gain a holistic view to deliver personalized services
  • To know more about the benefits of real-world evidence analytics, speak to an expert

This data management solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Improving customer retention, boosting brand loyalty, driving top-line growth, and minimizing redundant costs
  • Identifying different organizational capabilities and analytical strategies
  • To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our study, request a proposal

View the complete real-world evidence analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/healthcare-market-data-management

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.


