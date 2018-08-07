Quartzy Teams Up with BioBlaze to Democratize Science Across Chicago’s Biotech Community

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quartzy, the only free online laboratory supply management and ordering platform, announced today its partnership with South Elgin-based BioBlaze Community Bio Lab to provide the non-profit’s scientists with access to competitive terms on laboratory supplies and enhanced support tailored to their emergent scientific endeavors.

“Some of the biggest scientific discoveries in the last several decades have come out of small nimble research operations like the ones taking place at BioBlaze,” said Jayant Kulkarni, Quartzy’s Founder and CEO. “Working together, Quartzy will be able to help their startups and citizen scientists keep their research organized and provide them with enhanced access to supplies and product offers normally reserved for the world’s largest labs.”



Since the launch of the Quartzy Shop in early 2018, Quartzy has experienced a rapid increase in partnerships with leading science incubators and workspaces across the United States. These partnerships have been a driving force behind the meteoric rise of the company’s online catalog, as many startups and small research teams have gravitated towards the platform for its unmatched product selection and favorable shipping terms thanks to the new Quartzy Fulfillment Center. Combined with its free lab management software, science workspaces, such as BioBlaze and their members, are finding a lot to love about Quartzy.



“Quartzy really understands the goals of BioBlaze Community Bio Lab and other grassroots DIY bio co-working spaces,” said Sarah Ware, Founder of BioBlaze. “Quartzy has an on-line shopping tool that allows us to see direct cost comparisons on lab chemicals and supplies from different companies. We can even directly order all supplies to be shipped via Quartzy. Quartzy also offers a free on-line lab inventory feature to electronically search available supplies and update quantities. Quartzy’s customer service team has been very proactive in establishing a strong, positive relationship with our lab.”



Starting today, all labs operating out of BioBlaze will be able to take advantage of Quartzy’s product offers as well as enjoy free membership and personalized support on the Quartzy lab management platform. In addition, BioBlaze labs will be provided with new lab benefits designed specifically for this partnership.



“BioBlaze’s mission to democratize science hits close to home,” added Kulkarni. “Quartzy has always been about breaking down barriers to scientific progress. Working with BioBlaze and their science teams brings us closer to doing just that.”



About BioBlaze

BioBlaze provides STEM K-12 outreach, biotech workshops for adults, ongoing global and local community projects, and a space for grassroots innovation in science for people to work on their own projects. BioBlaze strives to democratize science by providing a co-working lab space and shared equipment to promote open-source collaboration among people with diverse knowledge and backgrounds.

About Quartzy

Quartzy provides the only complete solution for lab supply management that includes the world’s most comprehensive catalog of lab supplies and deals backed by over 1,000 of the life science industry’s top suppliers like MilliporeSigma and Rainin. Relied on by over 160,000 scientists in more than 13,000 labs nationwide, Quartzy delivers full supply lifecycle management that combines world-class inventory tracking with user-friendly order request tools to streamline communication and save labs time and money. Founded by scientists in 2011, Quartzy has raised more than $22M from Khosla Ventures, Eminence Capital, Y Combinator and others. Learn more about Quartzy at www.quartzy.com.

