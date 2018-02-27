Quentis Therapeutics : Debuts with $48 Million Series A Financing to Advance First-in-Class Immunotherapies Targeting Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress Response Pathways

Quentis Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company pursuing
next-generation immuno-oncology research and drug development, debuted
today with the completion of a $48 million Series A financing co-led by
founding investor Versant Ventures and by Polaris Partners and the
affiliated LS Polaris Innovation Fund. The syndicate also included AbbVie
Ventures, Taiho
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Yonghua
Capital, Alexandria
Venture Investments and New
York Ventures, the investment arm of Empire State Development.
Quentis is pioneering first-in-class cancer immunotherapies that
modulate endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress response pathways in the
tumor microenvironment. The Series A proceeds will support the
advancement of Quentis’ lead program, a small molecule IRE1α inhibitor,
into the clinic in 2019 and through clinical proof-of-concept.
Additional uses of the capital include developing a pipeline of
preclinical programs and building out Quentis’ team.
The company was enabled by Highline Therapeutics, a Versant Ventures
Discovery Engine, under an agreement
with Weill Cornell Medicine through its office of Biopharma Alliances
and Research Collaborations to establish New York-based spinout
companies to advance breakthroughs emerging from Weill Cornell Medicine
research.
Quentis’ scientific foundation is based on landmark research conducted
by Laurie Glimcher, M.D., previously Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, now
President and Chief Executive Officer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
and Professor at Harvard Medical School, and Juan Cubillos-Ruiz, Ph.D.,
Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology in Obstetrics and
Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine. Drs. Glimcher and Cubillos-Ruiz’s
research revealed critical roles that the ER stress response plays in
compromising the immune system’s ability to detect and fight cancer.
Chronic activation of the ER stress response correlates with poor
outcomes in multiple tumor types, including ovarian cancer,
triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic adenocarcinoma and
glioblastoma. By modulating ER stress response pathways, Quentis aims to
boost a patient’s own anti-cancer immunity and enable more patients to
benefit from immunotherapy. The company is pursuing multiple ER stress
pathway targets in the tumor microenvironment, as well as in other
diseases where ER stress plays an important role.
“We’ve witnessed great progress in our ability to harness the immune
system to fight cancer. However, despite these advances, the
effectiveness of immunotherapy remains limited, and many patients and
many types of cancer don’t respond to treatment,” said Michael Aberman,
M.D., president and CEO of Quentis Therapeutics. “The scientific
community continues to learn about important mechanisms, like the ER
stress response, that impact cancer immunity. At Quentis, we are excited
to be part of the next generation of immuno-oncology companies that are
pursuing new therapeutic approaches to hopefully enable more cancer
patients to benefit from immunotherapy.”
Dr. Aberman continued, “We are thrilled to introduce Quentis today, and
we are grateful for the dedication and support of our investors and all
those who have helped us reach this important milestone. We look forward
to continuing to build out our team in the coming months as we advance
toward entering the clinic in 2019.”
“It is profoundly gratifying to see our discoveries on the key role
played by the ER stress response in inhibiting effective anti-tumor
immunity translate into the advancement of potentially meaningful
medicines for patients,” said Dr. Glimcher, a scientific co-founder of
Quentis and chair of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board. “I look
forward to continuing to work closely with the Quentis team as they
advance development programs toward clinical study.”
“Immunotherapy is changing the face of cancer treatment, but harsh
conditions within tumors inhibit the protective activity of immune cells
and present an impediment to broad efficacy with immunotherapies. We’ve
made important strides in understanding how aberrant ER stress responses
in cancer promote immune cell dysfunction, and we continue to expand our
knowledge of this novel biology,” said Dr. Cubillos-Ruiz, a scientific
co-founder of Quentis and member of the company’s Scientific Advisory
Board. “I look forward to seeing Quentis translate this maturing
knowledge in the drug development setting.”
“Quentis is assembling all the necessary elements to become a leading
company in the ER stress response and immuno-oncology fields,” said
Carlo Rizzuto, Ph.D., a partner at Versant and a Quentis board member.
“We have great confidence in Michael’s ability to build the company and
advance its programs to develop new treatments for patients.”
In connection with the financing, Amy Schulman, partner with Polaris
Partners and LS Polaris Innovation Fund, will join Dr. Rizzuto, Michael
A. Foley, Ph.D., Sanders Director, Tri-Institutional Therapeutics
Discovery Institute, and Dr. Aberman on Quentis’ Board of Directors.
About Quentis’ Management Team and Scientific Advisors
Quentis is amassing a team with exceptional expertise in immunology,
immuno-oncology, the tumor microenvironment, endoplasmic reticulum
stress biology, and drug development.
Key Management Team Hires:
-
Michael Aberman, M.D., former Senior Vice President of Strategy and
Investor Relations with Regeneron and biotech analyst with Credit
Suisse and Morgan Stanley, has been appointed president and CEO of
Quentis
-
Joseph Vacca, Ph.D., former Vice President of Chemistry at Merck, as
well as Head of Early Success Sharing Partnerships at Wuxi Apptec, is
serving as Head of Chemistry at Quentis
-
Scientific co-founder Sarah Bettigole, Ph.D., is serving as Quentis’
Director of Biology
Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) Appointments:
-
Laurie Glimcher, M.D., Chair of SAB, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor at Harvard
Medical School
-
Jeffrey A. Bluestone, Ph.D., the A. W. and Mary Margaret Clausen
Distinguished Professor of Metabolism and Endocrinology at the
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and the president and
CEO of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy
-
Juan Cubillos-Ruiz, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Microbiology and
Immunology in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Weill Cornell Medicine
-
Andrew Dannenberg, M.D., Professor of Medicine in Cardiothoracic
Surgery and Henry R. Erle, M.D. - Roberts Family Professor of
Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine
-
Dmitry Gabrilovich, M.D., Ph.D., a Christopher M. Davis Professor in
Cancer Research and Program Leader, Immunology, Microenvironment, and
Metastasis at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, and Wistar
Professor at the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine,
Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
-
Ira Tabas, M.D., Ph.D., Richard J. Stock Professor of Medicine, Cell
Biology, and Physiology at Columbia University Medical Center
About the Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress Response
The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is a structure within cells responsible
for multiple functions, including serving as a sensor of cellular
stress. Many diseases, including cancer, can cause persistent ER stress,
triggering aberrant responses that disrupt normal cellular functions.
Quentis’ lead program is an inhibitor of IRE1α, a central enzyme in the
ER stress-response signaling pathway that activates the normally dormant
XBP1 protein. Persistent IRE1α-XBP1 signaling in innate immune cells in
the tumor microenvironment has been shown to disrupt the immune system’s
ability to fight cancer in several ways:
-
Disabling dendritic cells’ ability to activate cancer-fighting T cells
through inhibition of antigen presentation
-
Driving formation of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), which
suppress T cell function
-
Causing macrophages (a type of white blood cell) to promote tumor cell
metastases
-
Increasing regulatory T cells that suppress the immune system
With anti-cancer immunity blocked, cancer can more easily grow and
spread throughout the body.
Quentis has developed potent and selective small molecule inhibitors of
IRE1α that suppress XBP1 activity in the tumor microenvironment and
awaken the immune system’s ability to fight cancer.
About Quentis Therapeutics
Quentis Therapeutics is a preclinical stage biotechnology company that
is translating novel biology into new therapeutic approaches to help
more cancer patients benefit from immunotherapy. Based on our deep
expertise in endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress biology and the tumor
microenvironment, we are pioneering first-in-class ER stress response
modulators to boost the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. Our
lead program is a first-in-class IRE1α inhibitor. We are pursuing
multiple additional ER stress pathway targets in the tumor
micro-environment, as well as in other diseases where ER stress plays an
important role. Privately held, Quentis is headquartered in New York
City. To learn more, please visit www.quentistx.com
and follow us on Twitter at @QuentisTx.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005513/en/