Quiche in, camcorders out in UK's new inflation basket

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) updates its inflation basket every year to reflect changing spending habits and consumers' experience of rising prices.

Action cameras and digital media players have also been included in the new basket. Digital camcorders, however, have been dropped since smartphones serve the same function.

"While we add and remove a number of items each year, the overall change is actually quite small. This year we changed 36 items out of a total basket of 714," said senior statistician Philip Gooding.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)