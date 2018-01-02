RADCOM to Publish Q4-17 Results on Tuesday, February 13, 2018

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017, on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, before the opening of trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (15:00 Israel Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): + 1-888-668-9141

From other locations: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available from February 14, 2018, on RADCOM's website.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a first-mover and leading provider of NFV-ready service assurance and customer experience management solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). RADCOM's software - MaveriQ - continuously monitors network performance and quality of services, to optimize user experience for CSPs' subscribers. RADCOM specializes in solutions for next-generation mobile and fixed networks, including LTE, VoLTE, IMS and others. MaveriQ enables CSPs to smoothly migrate their networks to NFV by assuring physical, NFV-based and hybrid networks. For more information, please visit http://www.radcom.com.

For all investor enquiries, please contact:

Ran Vered

CFO

+972-77-774-5011

[email protected]



For all media enquiries, please contact:

Mark Rolston

Marketing Manager

+972-77-774-5036

[email protected]



SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.