Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RBB Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ('the Bank') and RBB Asset Management Company ('RAM'), collectively referred to herein as 'the Company', announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The Company reported net income of $9.4 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, and $8.5 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively.

'We are very pleased with our operating performance for the second quarter,' said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. 'We delivered another solid quarter of net income, driven by continued momentum in mortgage originations, improved fee income, strong credit quality and careful management of expenses. Our loan pipeline remains strong and we are ramping up our SBA loan production, which is approaching historical levels, although we are seeing an elevated level of SBA loan payoffs impacting our servicing income.

'We are proud to receive an award from the Department of Treasury's Bank Enterprise Award Program as a result of our community investments in the markets that we serve,' added Mr. Thian. 'We also look forward to closing the previously announced acquisition of First American International Corp. in the second half of this year.'

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 produced an annualized return on average assets of 2.18%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 15.13%, and an annualized return on average equity of 13.45%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 2.15%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 15.01%, and an annualized return on average equity of 13.27% for the first quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2018 was 39.72%, compared to 43.85% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an 11 basis point increase in the net interest margin, combined with a $69.9 million increase in average earning assets. Accretion of purchase discounts contributed $921,000 to net interest income in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $353,000 in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in accretion income was due to increased loan payoff activity in our purchased loan pools.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased from $14.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $236.7 million increase in average earning assets, combined with a 35 basis point increase in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 4.37% for the second quarter of 2018, an increase from 4.26% in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to a 24 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets resulting from higher loan discount accretion and higher yields on loans, partially offset by a higher cost of deposits. Loan discount accretion contributed 23 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 9 basis points in the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $338,000 from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. In the second quarter, gain on loan sales increased by $270,000.

The Company sold $52.9 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $1.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $38.9 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $983,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company originated $105.8 million in mortgage loans for sale for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared with $76.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The Company sold $18.2 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $885,000 during the second quarter of 2018, compared to $17.3 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $833,000 during the first quarter of 2018. SBA loan originations for the second quarter were $11.1 million, compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase in SBA loan originations was attributable to the hiring of new SBA business development officers.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest income decreased by $382,000. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $204,000 decline in gain on loan sales, and a decline of $200,000 in service charges, fees and other.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $8.2 million, compared to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $242,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by an increase in legal and professional expenses of $165,000.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest expense increased from $7.0 million. The $1.2 million increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $466,000, an increase in occupancy and equipment expenses of $107,000, an increase in data processing costs of $33,000, an increase in legal and professional expenses of $127,000 and an increase in other expenses of $508,000. The increase in salary expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion. The increase in occupancy expense is mainly due to rent at our Irvine location and temporary space for units pending the completion of our new headquarters office. The increase in other expenses is attributable to merger expenses of $183,000 and provision for unfunded commitments of $376,000.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 19.5% (including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2018, 15.2% (including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 40.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $1.28 billion as of June 30, 2018, an increase of $22.2 million, or 7.04% annualized growth, from $1.26 billion at March 31, 2018, and an increase of $138.1 million, or 12.05%, from June 30, 2017. The increase in loans held for investment from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to growth in the commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $281.8 million as of June 30, 2018, an increase of $98.4 million from $183.4 million at March 31, 2018.

Deposits

Deposits were $1.42 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $50.9 million, or 14.86% annualized growth, from $1.37 billion at March 31, 2018, and an increase of $146.0 million, or 11.42%, from June 30, 2017. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was attributable to growth in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits and certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased to $306.4 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $316.0 million at March 31, 2018. The decrease is due to one large customer moving noninterest-bearing deposits to money market deposits. Compared to June 30, 2017 noninterest-bearing deposits increased $90.7 million from $215.7 million.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $7.0 million, or 0.38% of total assets at June 30, 2018, an increase from $4.8 million, or 0.28%, of total assets at March 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned (foreclosed properties), loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. Nonperforming assets exclude purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans acquired in prior acquisitions. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to an increase of $2.1 million consisting of two TDR loans which are still performing.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased to $1.1 million at June 30, 2018, from $2.2 million at March 31, 2018.

There were no net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2018.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $700,000 for the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to the growth in total average loans during the quarter. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $184,000 during the first quarter of 2018 and a recapture of $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2017.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $14.7 million, or 1.14% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2018, compared with $14.0 million, or 1.11%, of total loans at March 31, 2018.

Properties

Our headquarters office is located at 660 South Figueroa Street, Suite 1888, Los Angeles, California. It is in downtown Los Angeles at 'Metro Center' and houses our risk management unit, including compliance and BSA groups, and our single-family residential mortgage group. The lease expired in May 2018. In October 2017, the Company signed a lease for a new headquarters office at 1055 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1220, Los Angeles, California, which a portion of the staff has moved into. However, we will designate this location as our headquarters in the fourth quarter 2018. In February 2018, the Company signed a lease for a new branch in Irvine, California which we expect to occupy in September 2018.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a $1.8 billion in assets financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank, is a full service commercial bank which provides business banking services to the Asian-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County and in Las Vegas, Nevada, including remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, located in downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Monterey Park, Silver Lake, Arcadia, Cerritos, Diamond Bar, and west Los Angeles, two branches in Ventura County, located in Oxnard and Westlake Village, and one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 123 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, California 91176, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. RBB's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 3679019. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 3679019, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through July 31, 2018.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the 'Investors' tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including First American International Corporation ('FAIC'), whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company's key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company's common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Additional Information about the Proposed Acquisition of FAIC

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed acquisition transaction, the Company intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the 'Registration Statement') with the SEC, which will include a prospectus of RBB Bancorp and a proxy statement of FAIC (collectively, the 'proxy statement/prospectus'). SHAREHOLDERS OF FAIC AND RBB BANCORP ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents, and any other documents RBB Bancorp has filed with the SEC, free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. In addition, documents filed with the SEC by RBB Bancorp will be available free of charge by (1) accessing RBB Bancorp's website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com under the 'Investor Relations' link and then under the heading 'SEC Filings', (2) writing RBB Bancorp at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621, Attention: Investor Relations, or (3) writing FAIC at 79 Bayard Street, New York, NY 10013, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

The directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees of the Company may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed acquisition. Information about the Company's directors and executive officers is included in the definitive proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of RBB Bancorp shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 23, 2018. The directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees of FAIC may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of consents in favor of the acquisition from the shareholders of FAIC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed acquisition when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

72,780

$

53,535

$

70,048

$

69,552

$

104,366

Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents

-

25,000

80,000

96,500

58,500

Total cash and cash equivalents

72,780

78,535

150,048

166,052

162,866

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

600

600

600

100

100

Investment securities available for sale

61,299

82,848

64,957

55,697

40,241

Investment securities held to maturity

9,986

9,998

10,009

5,191

6,199

Mortgage loans held for sale

281,755

183,391

125,847

125,704

83,263

Loans held for investment

1,284,082

1,261,928

1,249,074

1,196,522

1,146,005

Allowance for loan losses

(14,657)

(13,957)

(13,773)

(11,420)

(10,627)

Net loans held for investment

1,269,425

1,247,971

1,235,301

1,185,102

1,135,378

Premises and equipment, net

7,502

6,687

6,583

6,300

6,441

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

7,738

6,770

6,770

6,770

6,770

Net deferred tax assets

6,738

6,460

6,086

9,517

10,214

Income tax receivable

2,520

272

272

-

-

Other real estate owned (OREO)

293

293

293

293

833

Cash surrender value of life insurance

33,180

32,980

32,782

32,578

32,358

Goodwill

29,940

29,940

29,940

29,940

29,940

Servicing assets

6,134

5,979

5,957

5,370

4,661

Core deposit intangibles

1,280

1,357

1,438

1,525

1,612

Accrued interest and other assets

25,702

21,023

14,176

12,575

12,723

Total assets

$

1,816,872

$

1,715,104

$

1,691,059

$

1,642,714

$

1,533,599

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

306,362

$

316,047

$

285,690

$

287,574

$

215,716

Savings, NOW and money market accounts

424,261

399,892

411,663

362,018

348,627

Time deposits

693,783

657,565

639,928

668,700

714,105

Total deposits

1,424,406

1,373,504

1,337,281

1,318,292

1,278,448

Reserve for unfunded commitments

483

575

282

489

517

Income tax payable

-

1,563

-

-

-

FHLB advances

40,000

-

25,000

-

-

Long-term debt

49,601

49,564

49,528

49,492

49,456

Subordinated debentures

3,470

3,447

3,424

3,402

3,379

Accrued interest and other liabilities

12,710

10,629

10,368

10,708

9,462

Total liabilities

1,530,670

1,439,282

1,425,883

1,382,383

1,341,262

Shareholders' equity:

Shareholder's equity

287,509

276,862

265,619

260,468

192,427

Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) - Net of tax

(1,307)

(1,040)

(443)

(137)

(90)

Total shareholders' equity

286,202

275,822

265,176

260,331

192,337

Total liabilities and stockholders'equity

$

1,816,872

$

1,715,104

$

1,691,059

$

1,642,714

$

1,533,599

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

21,132

$

19,074

$

16,759

Interest on interest-bearing deposits

209

187

209

Interest on investment securities

603

560

313

Dividend income on FHLB stock

134

119

82

Interest on federal funds sold and other

206

237

158

Total interest income

22,284

20,177

17,521

Interest expense:

Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts

998

702

575

Interest on time deposits

2,410

2,046

1,993

Interest on subordinated debentures and other

920

913

907

Interest on other borrowed funds

129

71

12

Total interest expense

4,457

3,732

3,487

Net interest income

17,827

16,445

14,034

Provision for loan losses

700

184

(4,188)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

17,127

16,261

18,222

Noninterest income:

Service charges, fees and other

446

466

646

Gain on sale of loans

2,085

1,815

2,289

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization

58

(31)

(5)

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations

5

6

29

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

199

199

216

2,793

2,455

3,175

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,709

4,951

4,243

Occupancy and equipment expenses

834

791

727

Data processing

487

473

454

Legal and professional

423

258

296

Amortization of intangibles

77

81

87

Other expenses

1,661

1,735

1,153

8,191

8,289

6,960

Income before income taxes

11,729

10,427

14,437

Income tax expense

2,292

1,580

5,901

Net income

$

9,437

$

8,847

$

8,536

Net income per share

Basic

$

0.58

$

0.55

$

0.67

Diluted

$

0.54

$

0.52

$

0.62

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018

2017

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

40,206

$

32,792

Interest on interest-bearing deposits

395

360

Interest on investment securities

1,162

591

Dividend income on FHLB stock

253

235

Interest on federal funds sold and other

443

302

Total interest income

42,459

34,280

Interest expense:

Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts

1,700

1,049

Interest on time deposits

4,456

3,842

Interest on subordinated debentures and other

1,833

1,812

Interest on other borrowed funds

200

29

Total interest expense

8,189

6,732

Net interest income

34,270

27,548

Provision (recapture) for loan losses

884

(4,188)

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loans losses

33,386

31,736

Noninterest income:

Service charges, fees and other

911

1,106

Gain on sale of loans

3,900

3,786

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization

27

257

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations

11

57

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

398

401

5,247

5,607

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

9,660

8,426

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,626

1,471

Data processing

960

806

Legal and professional

680

(91)

Amortization of intangibles

158

181

Other expenses

3,396

2,745

16,480

13,538

Income before income taxes

22,153

23,805

Income tax expense

3,872

9,776

Net income

$

18,281

$

14,029

Net income per share

Basic

$

1.13

$

1.09

Diluted

$

1.06

$

1.02

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$

0.17

$

0.30

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017

Average

Interest

Yield
/

Average

Interest

Yield
/

Average

Interest

Yield
/

(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Earning assets:

Federal funds sold, cashequivalents & other (1)

$

79,065

$

549

2.78

%

$

97,741

$

543

2.25

%

$

134,089

$

449

1.34

%

Securities (2)

Available for sale

74,836

519

2.78

%

70,742

477

2.74

%

40,618

253

2.50

%

Held to maturity

9,992

92

3.71

%

10,005

92

3.75

%

6,204

60

3.88

%

Mortgage loans held for sale

218,261

2,428

4.46

%

158,820

1,838

4.69

%

71,356

848

4.77

%

Loans held for investment: (3)

Real estate

876,792

12,635

5.78

%

829,971

11,097

5.42

%

768,585

10,645

5.56

%

Commercial (4)

377,077

6,069

6.46

%

398,811

6,139

6.24

%

378,436

5,266

5.58

%

Total loans

1,253,869

18,704

5.98

%

1,228,782

17,236

5.69

%

1,147,021

15,911

5.56

%

Total earning assets

1,636,023

$

22,292

5.47

%

1,566,090

$

20,187

5.23

%

1,399,288

$

17,521

5.02

%

Noninterest-earning assets

100,442

102,693

95,434

Total assets

$

1,736,465

$

1,668,783

$

1,494,722

Interest-bearing liabilities

NOW and money market deposits

$

387,116

$

968

1.00

%

$

360,151

$

667

0.75

%

$

302,483

$

536

0.71

%

Savings deposits

29,499

30

0.39

%

32,648

35

0.44

%

34,203

39

0.46

%

Time deposits

666,493

2,410

1.45

%

645,654

2,046

1.29

%

701,314

1,993

1.14

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,083,108

3,408

1.26

%

1,038,453

2,748

1.07

%

1,038,000

2,568

0.99

%

FHLB short-term advances

34,011

129

1.52

%

17,771

71

1.62

%

5,220

12

0.92

%

Long-term debt

49,583

849

6.88

%

49,542

849

6.95

%

49,432

850

6.90

%

Subordinated debentures

3,459

71

8.30

%

3,433

64

7.58

%

3,366

57

6.79

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,170,161

$

4,457

1.53

%

1,109,199

$

3,732

1.36

%

1,096,018

$

3,487

1.28

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

Noninterest-bearing deposits

271,920

277,146

198,126

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,931

12,007

13,176

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

284,850

289,153

211,302

Shareholders' equity

281,454

270,430

187,402

Total liabilities and shareholders'equity

$

1,736,465

$

1,668,783

$

1,494,722

Net interest income / interest ratespreads

$

17,835

3.94

%

$

16,455

3.87

%

$

14,034

3.75

%

Net interest margin

4.37

%

4.26

%

4.02

%

-

(1)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.

(2)

We have a minor amount of tax-exempt loans and securities, less than $6 million at June 30, 2018 and less than $1 million at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017. Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(4)

Includes purchased receivables, which are short term loans made to investment grade companies and are used for cash - management purposes by the Company.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the six months ended June 30,

2018

2017

Average

Interest

Yield /

Average

Interest

Yield /

(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Earning assets:

Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$

85,509

$

1,092

2.58

%

$

126,214

$

897

1.43

%

Securities (2)

Available for sale

72,453

996

2.77

%

39,737

470

2.39

%

Held to maturity

9,997

184

3.71

%

6,207

121

3.93

%

Mortgage loans held for sale

197,471

4,266

4.36

%

61,606

1,469

4.81

%

Loans held for investment: (3)

Real estate

852,433

23,732

5.61

%

767,138

21,317

5.60

%

Commercial (4)

380,740

12,208

6.47

%

373,697

10,006

5.40

%

Total loans

1,233,173

35,940

5.88

%

1,140,835

31,323

5.54

%

Total earning assets

1,598,603

$

42,478

5.36

%

1,374,599

$

34,280

5.03

%

Noninterest-earning assets

95,754

91,422

Total assets

$

1,694,357

$

1,466,021

Interest-bearing liabilities

NOW and money market deposits

$

365,909

$

1,636

0.90

%

$

284,879

$

971

0.69

%

Savings deposits

30,709

65

0.43

%

34,174

78

0.46

%

Time deposits

653,837

4,456

1.37

%

697,135

3,842

1.11

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,050,455

6,157

1.18

%

1,016,188

4,891

0.97

%

FHLB short-term advances

32,565

200

1.24

%

7,735

29

0.76

%

Long-term debt

49,567

1,698

6.91

%

49,414

1,698

6.93

%

Subordinated debentures

3,449

135

7.92

%

3,354

114

6.85

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,136,036

$

8,190

1.45

%

1,076,691

$

6,732

1.26

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

Noninterest-bearing deposits

269,957

191,975

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,114

11,810

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

282,071

203,785

Shareholders' equity

276,250

185,545

Total liabilities and shareholders'equity

$

1,694,357

$

1,466,021

Net interest income / interest ratespreads

$

34,288

3.90

%

$

27,548

3.77

%

Net interest margin

4.33

%

4.04

%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017

Per share data (common stock)

Earnings

Basic

$

0.58

$

0.55

$

0.67

Diluted

$

0.54

$

0.52

$

0.62

Book value

$

17.30

$

16.93

$

14.99

Tangible book value

$

15.41

$

15.01

$

12.53

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

16,407,439

16,082,894

12,827,803

Diluted

17,322,801

17,162,319

13,863,273

Shares outstanding at period end

16,544,627

16,288,927

12,827,803

Performance ratios

Return on average assets, annualized

2.18

%

2.15

%

2.29

%

Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

13.45

%

13.27

%

18.27

%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

15.13

%

15.01

%

21.97

%

Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.65

%

0.60

%

0.85

%

Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

1.89

%

2.02

%

1.87

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.47

%

5.23

%

5.02

%

Cost of average deposits

1.01

%

0.85

%

0.83

%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.26

%

1.07

%

0.99

%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

1.53

%

1.36

%

1.28

%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.23

%

0.09

%

0.25

%

Net interest spread

3.94

%

3.87

%

3.75

%

Net interest margin

4.37

%

4.26

%

4.02

%

Efficiency ratio

39.72

%

43.86

%

40.44

%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the six months ended June 30,

2018

2017

Per share data (common stock)

Earnings

Basic

$

1.13

$

1.09

Diluted

$

1.06

$

1.02

Dividends declared

$

0.17

$

0.30

Book value

$

17.30

$

14.99

Tangible book value

$

15.41

$

12.53

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

16,246,063

12,827,803

Diluted

17,248,126

13,798,475

Shares outstanding at period end

16,544,627

12,827,803

Performance ratios

Return on average assets, annualized

2.18

%

1.93

%

Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

13.35

%

15.25

%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

15.05

%

18.38

%

Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.62

%

0.77

%

Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

1.96

%

1.86

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.36

%

5.03

%

Cost of average deposits

0.94

%

0.82

%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.18

%

0.97

%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

1.45

%

1.26

%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.11

%

0.19

%

Net interest spread

3.90

%

3.77

%

Net interest margin

4.33

%

4.04

%

Efficiency ratio

41.70

%

40.83

%

Common stock dividend payout ratio

15.11

%

20.13

%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the periods ending

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017

Loan to deposit ratio

90.15

%

91.88

%

89.64

%

Core deposits / total deposits

70.18

%

73.45

%

70.51

%

Net non-core funding dependence ratio

17.43

%

14.63

%

23.84

%

Credit Quality Data:

Loans 30-89 days past due

$

1,064

$

2,221

$

20,688

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.08

%

0.18

%

1.81

%

Nonperforming loans

$

6,680

$

4,465

$

8,481

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.52

%

0.35

%

0.74

%

Nonperforming assets

$

6,972

$

4,758

$

9,314

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.38

%

0.28

%

0.61

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.14

%

1.11

%

0.93

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

219.42

%

312.60

%

125.30

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)

-

-

-0.06

%

Regulatory and other capital ratios-Company

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

14.28

%

14.58

%

10.70

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

15.23

%

15.24

%

11.24

%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets

18.29

%

17.95

%

13.68

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

18.54

%

18.21

%

13.96

%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

23.16

%

22.89

%

19.10

%

Regulatory capital ratios-bank only

Tier 1 leverage ratio

14.84

%

14.84

%

13.32

%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets

18.06

%

17.72

%

16.58

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

18.06

%

17.72

%

16.58

%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

19.14

%

18.78

%

17.53

%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2Q

1Q

4Q

3Q

2Q

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

Interest income

Loans, including fees

$

21,132

$

19,074

$

20,297

$

17,200

$

16,759

Investment securities and other

1,152

1,103

1,182

1,146

762

Total interest income

22,284

20,177

21,479

18,346

17,521

Interest expense

Deposits

3,408

2,748

2,671

2,710

2,568

Interest on subordinated debentures and other

920

913

909

908

907

Other borrowings

129

71

7

-

12

Total interest expense

4,457

3,732

3,587

3,618

3,487

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

17,827

16,445

17,892

14,728

14,034

Provision (recapture) for loan losses

700

184

2,436

700

(4,188)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

17,127

16,261

15,456

14,028

18,222

Noninterest income

2,793

2,455

3,798

3,796

3,175

Noninterest expense

8,191

8,289

6,884

7,200

6,960

Earnings before income taxes

11,729

10,427

12,370

10,624

14,437

Income taxes

2,292

1,580

7,481

4,013

5,901

Net income

$

9,437

$

8,847

$

4,889

$

6,611

$

8,536

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.58

$

0.55

$

0.31

$

0.45

$

0.67

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.54

$

0.52

$

0.29

$

0.42

$

0.62

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.09

$

0.08

$

0.08

-

-

Cash dividends declared

$

1,470

$

1,275

$

1,270

-

-

Yield on average assets, annualized

2.18

%

2.15

%

1.18

%

1.65

%

2.29

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.47

%

5.23

%

5.54

%

4.87

%

5.02

%

Cost of average deposits

1.01

%

0.85

%

0.81

%

0.84

%

0.83

%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.26

%

1.07

%

1.02

%

1.01

%

0.99

%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

1.53

%

1.36

%

1.30

%

1.29

%

1.28

%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.23

%

0.09

%

0.71

%

0.17

%

0.25

%

Net interest margin

4.37

%

4.26

%

4.62

%

3.91

%

4.02

%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Loan Portfolio Detail

As of June 30,
2018

As of March 31,
2018

As of December 31,
2017

As of September 30,
2017

As of June 30, 2017

(dollars in thousands)

$

%

$

%

$

%

$

%

$

%

Loans:

Commercial and industrial

$

311,186

24.2

$

278,394

22.1

$

280,766

22.5

$

225,967

18.9

$

229,984

20.1

SBA

97,142

7.6

114,652

9.1

131,421

10.5

148,005

12.4

158,373

13.8

Construction and landdevelopment

94,901

7.4

101,240

8.0

91,908

7.4

94,297

7.9

100,239

8.8

Commercial real estate (1)

492,993

38.4

500,051

39.6

496,039

39.7

491,086

41.0

439,204

38.3

Single-family residentialmortgages

287,860

22.4

267,591

21.2

248,940

19.9

237,167

19.8

218,205

19.0

Total loans (2)

$

1,284,082

100.0

$

1,261,928

100.0

$

1,249,074

100.0

$

1,196,522

100.0

$

1,146,005

100.0

Allowance for loan losses

(14,657)

(13,957)

(13,773)

(11,420)

(10,627)

Total loans, net

$

1,269,425

$

1,247,971

$

1,235,301

$

1,185,102

$

1,135,378

-

(1)

Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.

(2)

Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.

Six months ended

Change in Allowance for Loan Losses

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

Beginning balance

$

13,773

$

14,162

Additions (recapture) to the allowance charged to expense

884

(4,188)

Recoveries on loans charged-off

-

653

Ending balance

$

14,657

$

10,627

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2018 and 2017.

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

Tangible common equity:

Total shareholders' equity

$

286,202

$

192,337

Adjustments

Goodwill

(29,940)

(29,940)

Core deposit intangible

(1,280)

(1,612)

Tangible common equity

$

254,983

$

160,785

Tangible assets:

Total assets-GAAP

$

1,816,871

$

1,533,599

Adjustments

Goodwill

(29,940)

(29,940)

Core deposit intangible

(1,280)

(1,612)

Tangible assets

$

1,785,651

$

1,502,047

Common shares outstanding

16,544,627

12,827,803

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

14.28

%

10.70

%

Tangible book value per share

$

15.41

$

12.53

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rbb-bancorp-reports-second-quarter-earnings-for-2018-300685126.html

SOURCE RBB Bancorp

Yee Phong (Alan) Thian, Chairman, President and CEO, (626) 307-7559, or David Morris, Executive Vice President and CFO, (714) 670-2488

Disclaimer

RBB Bancorp published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 21:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49aNIKE : to raise wages for thousands of employees
RE
12:48aHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : To Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results On August 3, 2018; American Savings Bank To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results On July 30, 2018
PU
12:48aGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Production Operations Update 24 July 2018
PU
12:48aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : NH looking to jumpstart effort to diversify
AQ
12:44aRECRO PHARMA : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of July 30th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH)
BU
12:43aMELBANA ENERGY : Beehive 3D Seismic Survey Commences
PU
12:42aPG&E : Urges Customers to Conserve Energy, Stay Safe During Heat Wave
BU
12:41aPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Retirement of a Director and Appointment of New Lead Independent Director
PR
12:41aPORSCHE : The Winning Edge
AQ
12:38aDYNASTY GOLD : Thundercloud Project Showcase in 3rd China Gold Congress in Beijing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as costs come into check
2AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as costs come into check
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
5PITNEY BOWES INC. : PITNEY BOWES : Partners with Sendle to Reinvent Office Shipping and Mailing with SendPro

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.