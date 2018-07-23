RBB Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2018 0 07/23/2018 | 11:48pm CEST Send by mail :

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ('the Bank') and RBB Asset Management Company ('RAM'), collectively referred to herein as 'the Company', announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported net income of $9.4 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, and $8.5 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively. 'We are very pleased with our operating performance for the second quarter,' said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. 'We delivered another solid quarter of net income, driven by continued momentum in mortgage originations, improved fee income, strong credit quality and careful management of expenses. Our loan pipeline remains strong and we are ramping up our SBA loan production, which is approaching historical levels, although we are seeing an elevated level of SBA loan payoffs impacting our servicing income. 'We are proud to receive an award from the Department of Treasury's Bank Enterprise Award Program as a result of our community investments in the markets that we serve,' added Mr. Thian. 'We also look forward to closing the previously announced acquisition of First American International Corp. in the second half of this year.' Key Performance Ratios Net income of $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 produced an annualized return on average assets of 2.18%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 15.13%, and an annualized return on average equity of 13.45%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 2.15%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 15.01%, and an annualized return on average equity of 13.27% for the first quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2018 was 39.72%, compared to 43.85% for the prior quarter. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an 11 basis point increase in the net interest margin, combined with a $69.9 million increase in average earning assets. Accretion of purchase discounts contributed $921,000 to net interest income in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $353,000 in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in accretion income was due to increased loan payoff activity in our purchased loan pools. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased from $14.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $236.7 million increase in average earning assets, combined with a 35 basis point increase in the net interest margin. Net interest margin was 4.37% for the second quarter of 2018, an increase from 4.26% in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to a 24 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets resulting from higher loan discount accretion and higher yields on loans, partially offset by a higher cost of deposits. Loan discount accretion contributed 23 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 9 basis points in the first quarter of 2018. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $338,000 from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. In the second quarter, gain on loan sales increased by $270,000. The Company sold $52.9 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $1.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $38.9 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $983,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company originated $105.8 million in mortgage loans for sale for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared with $76.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company sold $18.2 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $885,000 during the second quarter of 2018, compared to $17.3 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $833,000 during the first quarter of 2018. SBA loan originations for the second quarter were $11.1 million, compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase in SBA loan originations was attributable to the hiring of new SBA business development officers. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest income decreased by $382,000. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $204,000 decline in gain on loan sales, and a decline of $200,000 in service charges, fees and other. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $8.2 million, compared to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $242,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by an increase in legal and professional expenses of $165,000. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest expense increased from $7.0 million. The $1.2 million increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $466,000, an increase in occupancy and equipment expenses of $107,000, an increase in data processing costs of $33,000, an increase in legal and professional expenses of $127,000 and an increase in other expenses of $508,000. The increase in salary expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion. The increase in occupancy expense is mainly due to rent at our Irvine location and temporary space for units pending the completion of our new headquarters office. The increase in other expenses is attributable to merger expenses of $183,000 and provision for unfunded commitments of $376,000. Income Taxes The effective tax rate was 19.5% (including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2018, 15.2% (including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 40.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Loan Portfolio Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $1.28 billion as of June 30, 2018, an increase of $22.2 million, or 7.04% annualized growth, from $1.26 billion at March 31, 2018, and an increase of $138.1 million, or 12.05%, from June 30, 2017. The increase in loans held for investment from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to growth in the commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios. Mortgage loans held for sale were $281.8 million as of June 30, 2018, an increase of $98.4 million from $183.4 million at March 31, 2018. Deposits Deposits were $1.42 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $50.9 million, or 14.86% annualized growth, from $1.37 billion at March 31, 2018, and an increase of $146.0 million, or 11.42%, from June 30, 2017. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was attributable to growth in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits and certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased to $306.4 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $316.0 million at March 31, 2018. The decrease is due to one large customer moving noninterest-bearing deposits to money market deposits. Compared to June 30, 2017 noninterest-bearing deposits increased $90.7 million from $215.7 million. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $7.0 million, or 0.38% of total assets at June 30, 2018, an increase from $4.8 million, or 0.28%, of total assets at March 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned (foreclosed properties), loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. Nonperforming assets exclude purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans acquired in prior acquisitions. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to an increase of $2.1 million consisting of two TDR loans which are still performing. Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased to $1.1 million at June 30, 2018, from $2.2 million at March 31, 2018. There were no net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2018. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $700,000 for the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to the growth in total average loans during the quarter. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $184,000 during the first quarter of 2018 and a recapture of $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2017. The allowance for loan losses totaled $14.7 million, or 1.14% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2018, compared with $14.0 million, or 1.11%, of total loans at March 31, 2018. Properties Our headquarters office is located at 660 South Figueroa Street, Suite 1888, Los Angeles, California. It is in downtown Los Angeles at 'Metro Center' and houses our risk management unit, including compliance and BSA groups, and our single-family residential mortgage group. The lease expired in May 2018. In October 2017, the Company signed a lease for a new headquarters office at 1055 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1220, Los Angeles, California, which a portion of the staff has moved into. However, we will designate this location as our headquarters in the fourth quarter 2018. In February 2018, the Company signed a lease for a new branch in Irvine, California which we expect to occupy in September 2018. Corporate Overview RBB Bancorp is a $1.8 billion in assets financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank, is a full service commercial bank which provides business banking services to the Asian-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County and in Las Vegas, Nevada, including remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, located in downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Monterey Park, Silver Lake, Arcadia, Cerritos, Diamond Bar, and west Los Angeles, two branches in Ventura County, located in Oxnard and Westlake Village, and one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 123 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, California 91176, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. RBB's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. Conference Call Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 3679019. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 3679019, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through July 31, 2018. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the 'Investors' tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. Disclosure This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures. RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 72,780 $ 53,535 $ 70,048 $ 69,552 $ 104,366 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents - 25,000 80,000 96,500 58,500 Total cash and cash equivalents 72,780 78,535 150,048 166,052 162,866 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 600 600 600 100 100 Investment securities available for sale 61,299 82,848 64,957 55,697 40,241 Investment securities held to maturity 9,986 9,998 10,009 5,191 6,199 Mortgage loans held for sale 281,755 183,391 125,847 125,704 83,263 Loans held for investment 1,284,082 1,261,928 1,249,074 1,196,522 1,146,005 Allowance for loan losses (14,657) (13,957) (13,773) (11,420) (10,627) Net loans held for investment 1,269,425 1,247,971 1,235,301 1,185,102 1,135,378 Premises and equipment, net 7,502 6,687 6,583 6,300 6,441 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 7,738 6,770 6,770 6,770 6,770 Net deferred tax assets 6,738 6,460 6,086 9,517 10,214 Income tax receivable 2,520 272 272 - - Other real estate owned (OREO) 293 293 293 293 833 Cash surrender value of life insurance 33,180 32,980 32,782 32,578 32,358 Goodwill 29,940 29,940 29,940 29,940 29,940 Servicing assets 6,134 5,979 5,957 5,370 4,661 Core deposit intangibles 1,280 1,357 1,438 1,525 1,612 Accrued interest and other assets 25,702 21,023 14,176 12,575 12,723 Total assets $ 1,816,872 $ 1,715,104 $ 1,691,059 $ 1,642,714 $ 1,533,599 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 306,362 $ 316,047 $ 285,690 $ 287,574 $ 215,716 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 424,261 399,892 411,663 362,018 348,627 Time deposits 693,783 657,565 639,928 668,700 714,105 Total deposits 1,424,406 1,373,504 1,337,281 1,318,292 1,278,448 Reserve for unfunded commitments 483 575 282 489 517 Income tax payable - 1,563 - - - FHLB advances 40,000 - 25,000 - - Long-term debt 49,601 49,564 49,528 49,492 49,456 Subordinated debentures 3,470 3,447 3,424 3,402 3,379 Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,710 10,629 10,368 10,708 9,462 Total liabilities 1,530,670 1,439,282 1,425,883 1,382,383 1,341,262 Shareholders' equity: Shareholder's equity 287,509 276,862 265,619 260,468 192,427 Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) - Net of tax (1,307) (1,040) (443) (137) (90) Total shareholders' equity 286,202 275,822 265,176 260,331 192,337 Total liabilities and stockholders'equity $ 1,816,872 $ 1,715,104 $ 1,691,059 $ 1,642,714 $ 1,533,599 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,132 $ 19,074 $ 16,759 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 209 187 209 Interest on investment securities 603 560 313 Dividend income on FHLB stock 134 119 82 Interest on federal funds sold and other 206 237 158 Total interest income 22,284 20,177 17,521 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 998 702 575 Interest on time deposits 2,410 2,046 1,993 Interest on subordinated debentures and other 920 913 907 Interest on other borrowed funds 129 71 12 Total interest expense 4,457 3,732 3,487 Net interest income 17,827 16,445 14,034 Provision for loan losses 700 184 (4,188) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,127 16,261 18,222 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 446 466 646 Gain on sale of loans 2,085 1,815 2,289 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 58 (31) (5) Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 5 6 29 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 199 199 216 2,793 2,455 3,175 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,709 4,951 4,243 Occupancy and equipment expenses 834 791 727 Data processing 487 473 454 Legal and professional 423 258 296 Amortization of intangibles 77 81 87 Other expenses 1,661 1,735 1,153 8,191 8,289 6,960 Income before income taxes 11,729 10,427 14,437 Income tax expense 2,292 1,580 5,901 Net income $ 9,437 $ 8,847 $ 8,536 Net income per share Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.62 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 40,206 $ 32,792 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 395 360 Interest on investment securities 1,162 591 Dividend income on FHLB stock 253 235 Interest on federal funds sold and other 443 302 Total interest income 42,459 34,280 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 1,700 1,049 Interest on time deposits 4,456 3,842 Interest on subordinated debentures and other 1,833 1,812 Interest on other borrowed funds 200 29 Total interest expense 8,189 6,732 Net interest income 34,270 27,548 Provision (recapture) for loan losses 884 (4,188) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loans losses 33,386 31,736 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 911 1,106 Gain on sale of loans 3,900 3,786 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 27 257 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 11 57 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 398 401 5,247 5,607 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,660 8,426 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,626 1,471 Data processing 960 806 Legal and professional 680 (91) Amortization of intangibles 158 181 Other expenses 3,396 2,745 16,480 13,538 Income before income taxes 22,153 23,805 Income tax expense 3,872 9,776 Net income $ 18,281 $ 14,029 Net income per share Basic $ 1.13 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.02 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.30 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average Interest Yield

/ (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cashequivalents & other (1) $ 79,065 $ 549 2.78 % $ 97,741 $ 543 2.25 % $ 134,089 $ 449 1.34 % Securities (2) Available for sale 74,836 519 2.78 % 70,742 477 2.74 % 40,618 253 2.50 % Held to maturity 9,992 92 3.71 % 10,005 92 3.75 % 6,204 60 3.88 % Mortgage loans held for sale 218,261 2,428 4.46 % 158,820 1,838 4.69 % 71,356 848 4.77 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 876,792 12,635 5.78 % 829,971 11,097 5.42 % 768,585 10,645 5.56 % Commercial (4) 377,077 6,069 6.46 % 398,811 6,139 6.24 % 378,436 5,266 5.58 % Total loans 1,253,869 18,704 5.98 % 1,228,782 17,236 5.69 % 1,147,021 15,911 5.56 % Total earning assets 1,636,023 $ 22,292 5.47 % 1,566,090 $ 20,187 5.23 % 1,399,288 $ 17,521 5.02 % Noninterest-earning assets 100,442 102,693 95,434 Total assets $ 1,736,465 $ 1,668,783 $ 1,494,722 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW and money market deposits $ 387,116 $ 968 1.00 % $ 360,151 $ 667 0.75 % $ 302,483 $ 536 0.71 % Savings deposits 29,499 30 0.39 % 32,648 35 0.44 % 34,203 39 0.46 % Time deposits 666,493 2,410 1.45 % 645,654 2,046 1.29 % 701,314 1,993 1.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,083,108 3,408 1.26 % 1,038,453 2,748 1.07 % 1,038,000 2,568 0.99 % FHLB short-term advances 34,011 129 1.52 % 17,771 71 1.62 % 5,220 12 0.92 % Long-term debt 49,583 849 6.88 % 49,542 849 6.95 % 49,432 850 6.90 % Subordinated debentures 3,459 71 8.30 % 3,433 64 7.58 % 3,366 57 6.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,170,161 $ 4,457 1.53 % 1,109,199 $ 3,732 1.36 % 1,096,018 $ 3,487 1.28 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 271,920 277,146 198,126 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,931 12,007 13,176 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 284,850 289,153 211,302 Shareholders' equity 281,454 270,430 187,402 Total liabilities and shareholders'equity $ 1,736,465 $ 1,668,783 $ 1,494,722 Net interest income / interest ratespreads $ 17,835 3.94 % $ 16,455 3.87 % $ 14,034 3.75 % Net interest margin 4.37 % 4.26 % 4.02 % - (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) We have a minor amount of tax-exempt loans and securities, less than $6 million at June 30, 2018 and less than $1 million at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017. Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (4) Includes purchased receivables, which are short term loans made to investment grade companies and are used for cash - management purposes by the Company. RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 85,509 $ 1,092 2.58 % $ 126,214 $ 897 1.43 % Securities (2) Available for sale 72,453 996 2.77 % 39,737 470 2.39 % Held to maturity 9,997 184 3.71 % 6,207 121 3.93 % Mortgage loans held for sale 197,471 4,266 4.36 % 61,606 1,469 4.81 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 852,433 23,732 5.61 % 767,138 21,317 5.60 % Commercial (4) 380,740 12,208 6.47 % 373,697 10,006 5.40 % Total loans 1,233,173 35,940 5.88 % 1,140,835 31,323 5.54 % Total earning assets 1,598,603 $ 42,478 5.36 % 1,374,599 $ 34,280 5.03 % Noninterest-earning assets 95,754 91,422 Total assets $ 1,694,357 $ 1,466,021 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW and money market deposits $ 365,909 $ 1,636 0.90 % $ 284,879 $ 971 0.69 % Savings deposits 30,709 65 0.43 % 34,174 78 0.46 % Time deposits 653,837 4,456 1.37 % 697,135 3,842 1.11 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,050,455 6,157 1.18 % 1,016,188 4,891 0.97 % FHLB short-term advances 32,565 200 1.24 % 7,735 29 0.76 % Long-term debt 49,567 1,698 6.91 % 49,414 1,698 6.93 % Subordinated debentures 3,449 135 7.92 % 3,354 114 6.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,136,036 $ 8,190 1.45 % 1,076,691 $ 6,732 1.26 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 269,957 191,975 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,114 11,810 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 282,071 203,785 Shareholders' equity 276,250 185,545 Total liabilities and shareholders'equity $ 1,694,357 $ 1,466,021 Net interest income / interest ratespreads $ 34,288 3.90 % $ 27,548 3.77 % Net interest margin 4.33 % 4.04 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.62 Book value $ 17.30 $ 16.93 $ 14.99 Tangible book value $ 15.41 $ 15.01 $ 12.53 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 16,407,439 16,082,894 12,827,803 Diluted 17,322,801 17,162,319 13,863,273 Shares outstanding at period end 16,544,627 16,288,927 12,827,803 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 2.18 % 2.15 % 2.29 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 13.45 % 13.27 % 18.27 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 15.13 % 15.01 % 21.97 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.65 % 0.60 % 0.85 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.89 % 2.02 % 1.87 % Yield on average earning assets 5.47 % 5.23 % 5.02 % Cost of average deposits 1.01 % 0.85 % 0.83 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.26 % 1.07 % 0.99 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.53 % 1.36 % 1.28 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.23 % 0.09 % 0.25 % Net interest spread 3.94 % 3.87 % 3.75 % Net interest margin 4.37 % 4.26 % 4.02 % Efficiency ratio 39.72 % 43.86 % 40.44 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 1.13 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.02 Dividends declared $ 0.17 $ 0.30 Book value $ 17.30 $ 14.99 Tangible book value $ 15.41 $ 12.53 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 16,246,063 12,827,803 Diluted 17,248,126 13,798,475 Shares outstanding at period end 16,544,627 12,827,803 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 2.18 % 1.93 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 13.35 % 15.25 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 15.05 % 18.38 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.62 % 0.77 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.96 % 1.86 % Yield on average earning assets 5.36 % 5.03 % Cost of average deposits 0.94 % 0.82 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.18 % 0.97 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.45 % 1.26 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.11 % 0.19 % Net interest spread 3.90 % 3.77 % Net interest margin 4.33 % 4.04 % Efficiency ratio 41.70 % 40.83 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 15.11 % 20.13 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the periods ending June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 Loan to deposit ratio 90.15 % 91.88 % 89.64 % Core deposits / total deposits 70.18 % 73.45 % 70.51 % Net non-core funding dependence ratio 17.43 % 14.63 % 23.84 % Credit Quality Data: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 1,064 $ 2,221 $ 20,688 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.08 % 0.18 % 1.81 % Nonperforming loans $ 6,680 $ 4,465 $ 8,481 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.35 % 0.74 % Nonperforming assets $ 6,972 $ 4,758 $ 9,314 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 % 0.28 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.14 % 1.11 % 0.93 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 219.42 % 312.60 % 125.30 % Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period) - - -0.06 % Regulatory and other capital ratios-Company Tangible common equity to tangible assets 14.28 % 14.58 % 10.70 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 15.23 % 15.24 % 11.24 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 18.29 % 17.95 % 13.68 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.54 % 18.21 % 13.96 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 23.16 % 22.89 % 19.10 % Regulatory capital ratios-bank only Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.84 % 14.84 % 13.32 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 18.06 % 17.72 % 16.58 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.06 % 17.72 % 16.58 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 19.14 % 18.78 % 17.53 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2Q 1Q 4Q 3Q 2Q Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 21,132 $ 19,074 $ 20,297 $ 17,200 $ 16,759 Investment securities and other 1,152 1,103 1,182 1,146 762 Total interest income 22,284 20,177 21,479 18,346 17,521 Interest expense Deposits 3,408 2,748 2,671 2,710 2,568 Interest on subordinated debentures and other 920 913 909 908 907 Other borrowings 129 71 7 - 12 Total interest expense 4,457 3,732 3,587 3,618 3,487 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 17,827 16,445 17,892 14,728 14,034 Provision (recapture) for loan losses 700 184 2,436 700 (4,188) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,127 16,261 15,456 14,028 18,222 Noninterest income 2,793 2,455 3,798 3,796 3,175 Noninterest expense 8,191 8,289 6,884 7,200 6,960 Earnings before income taxes 11,729 10,427 12,370 10,624 14,437 Income taxes 2,292 1,580 7,481 4,013 5,901 Net income $ 9,437 $ 8,847 $ 4,889 $ 6,611 $ 8,536 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 0.31 $ 0.45 $ 0.67 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.42 $ 0.62 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 - - Cash dividends declared $ 1,470 $ 1,275 $ 1,270 - - Yield on average assets, annualized 2.18 % 2.15 % 1.18 % 1.65 % 2.29 % Yield on average earning assets 5.47 % 5.23 % 5.54 % 4.87 % 5.02 % Cost of average deposits 1.01 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.83 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.26 % 1.07 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.99 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.53 % 1.36 % 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.28 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.23 % 0.09 % 0.71 % 0.17 % 0.25 % Net interest margin 4.37 % 4.26 % 4.62 % 3.91 % 4.02 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in 