RECM and Calibre : Results of the Annual General Meeting

07/26/2018 | 12:11pm CEST

RECM and Calibre Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number 2009/012403/06

Preference Share Code: RACP

ISIN: ZAE000145041

("RAC" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting "("AGM") of RAC ordinary shareholders was held today, 25 July 2018. The RAC ordinary shares are not listed on the JSE.

The following special and ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of the AGM, were approved by 100% of the shares voted in person or by proxy, which represented 3 750 000 ordinary shares:

Special resolution:

  • Approval of the independent non-executive directors' remuneration

Ordinary resolutions:

  • Re-appointment of the auditors

  • Election of T Rossini as an independent non-executive director

  • Election of T de Bruyn as an independent non-executive director

  • Election of JG Swiegers as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee

  • Election of Z Matlala as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee

  • Election of T Rossini as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee

Cape Town

25 July 2018

Sponsor:

Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

RECM and Calibre Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:10:17 UTC
