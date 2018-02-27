REDMINT NETWORK : Launches Loud ML Deep Learning API for Linux in the US in Partnership with InfluxData

REDMINT NETWORK, a French Tech Startup from the Rhone Alpes region of
France specialized in artificial intelligence software, has released a
new disruptive deep learning API for Linux. Loud ML is a
versatile API that enables companies to integrate data science into
their applications with minimal development time and fast installation
within a wide range of software environments. The product radically
improves implementation time, with APIs that empower Linux developers to
add predictive capabilities to an application in seconds.
REDMINT NETWORK has also established a partnership agreement with
InfluxData to develop tools by combining the time series database
monitoring and analytics of InfluxData with the data science expertise
of REDMINT NETWORK. The companies will begin hosting joint informative
webinar sessions to educate users of the benefits of using integrated
solutions from the companies.
"We built InfluxData as a platform for developers to build into their
applications quickly," said Paul Dix, CTO of InfluxData. "By including
InfluxData into their machine learning software, REDMINT NETWORK will be
able to quickly consume time series data and apply machine learning,
quickly turning it into actionable data for the enterprise."
REDMINT NETWORK will also be present at the Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona this year to introduce the Loud ML API. You can join the team
in Hall 5, Booth 5B61 and request a meeting for more information.
According to Sébastien Léger, founder of REDMINT NETWORK, “Everyone
wants to use deep learning, but the data science and mathematics skills
are difficult to master. We want to open deep learning to a large
community. This is how we’ve built Loud ML for ourselves, and now we’ve
made it available for free with the Developer edition. The Loud ML APIs
are easy to integrate and available to a large community, first being
offered in the InfluxData solution. They will accelerate the
introduction of autonomous deep learning into a wide range of
applications spanning multiple industries.”
Product Features
Loud ML is a versatile API that empowers enterprises to integrate
actionable data science into their applications with minimum development
time. With its intelligent prediction and embedding tools, Loud ML
negates the need to wait for system usage observations before taking
smart auto-scaling decisions.
The Loud ML framework will allow
organizations to:
-
dynamically scale and drive smart load-balancing decisions for VMWARE
and/or KVM virtual resources according to predicted load,
enabling cloud and hosting providers to reduce operating costs while
delivering high-quality services and response times to their users;
-
embed smart intent-based decisions in network services and NGN
equipment when network traffic patterns indicate that streaming
congestion will impact customer experience, permitting service
providers to scale and reduce operating costs;
-
spot anomalies in e-commerce purchasing patterns, and automatically
send smart alerts which filter out noise, ensuring e-commerce
companies receive the most relevant alerts when things go wrong in the
customer’s journey; and
-
predict changes in customer purchasing history, enabling retail
companies to forecast demand with optimal accuracy.
The Loud ML Developer edition is available for free. Loud ML is also
available for purchase for providers who wish to integrate predictive
and unsupervised machine learning capabilities with their own products
or services. The REDMINT team provides expert consulting advice to
accelerate customer projects and specific use cases using Loud ML. The
installation and setup guide are available at: http://www.loudml.com/guide/
About REDMINT
REDMINT is a French Tech software company with expertise in data
science and deep learning solutions. Its innovative Loud ML™ software
framework delivers easy-to-integrate APIs for Linux, significantly
reducing the time to market for smart capabilities integration into
vendor applications and software stacks. The company intends open its
capital later in 2018 for Series A financing with plans to hire talent
and reach new ambitious targets.
For more information, visit http://www.loudml.com
Loud ML is a trademark of RED MINT, registered in Europe, and in
other countries.
