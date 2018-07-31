REMINDER: Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2018 Results

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday, August
2, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EDT (10:30 p.m. CEST, 9:30 p.m. BST) to discuss
financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. A
press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT
(10:05 p.m. CEST, 9:05 p.m. BST).
The call will be led by Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO and Charles Stewart,
Altice USA Co-President and CFO.
Dial-in Access telephone numbers:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 648-0890
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (647) 253-8653
Conference ID: 4490417
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following
website:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1772422/0FE11926578A7ADE9BD74661A3128DD4
The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to
the call on our investor relations website: http://alticeusa.com/
Please click
here for a company-compiled summary of consensus estimates for
Altice USA Q2 2018 results on a US GAAP basis.
About Altice USA
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications
and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband,
pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary
content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million
residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum
and Suddenlink brands.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005821/en/