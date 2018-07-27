Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

REV : COLLINS AWARDED PARATRANSIT BUS CONTRACT FROM NYCT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:47pm CEST

Collins Bus to provide 400 wheelchair accessible buses to NYCT

Milwaukee, WI - July 26, 2018 -REV Group has announced that its Collins Bus Corporation subsidiary has been awarded a $26 million dollar contract from the New York City Transit (NYCT) to provide 400 paratransit buses.

The buses will be built to NYCT's custom specifications on a Ford F350 chassis. They will feature a flexible 20-foot length, 138' wheelbase, single-rear-wheel (SRW) design, and a wheelchair lift, making the buses accessible, easily maneuverable, and efficient.

The bid for the NYCT opened in the Fall of 2016 and was awarded to Collins Bus in July 2018. NYCT is a new customer for Collins Bus and the contract represents the single largest commercial order in the history of the company.

'We are incredibly excited to be working with the New York City Transit,' remarked Matt Scheuler, General Manager of Collins Bus, 'It is a privilege to provide Collins Busses to such a storied organization and it's a perfect representation of our commitment to accessibility for passengers of all abilities.'

The NYCT contract comes on the heels of Collins Bus's 50th anniversary and the launch of the brand's new low-floor bus product - an industry-first innovation that offers passengers unparalleled benefits with respect to safety and equal accessibility.

To learn more about Collins Bus, visit www.collinsbus.com.

BACK TO NEWS

Disclaimer

REV Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 16:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Release Date
PR
07:21pSEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES : Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Washington Sears Hometown Store
AQ
07:20pHYDROPOTHECARY : HEXO Supports Privatization of Retail Cannabis in Ontario
AQ
07:20pGlobal Automotive Chassis Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:19pRefreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Pennsylvania Sears Hometown Store
GL
07:18pNH HOTEL : Hyatt Issues Statement on Potential Offer for NH Hotel Group
AQ
07:18pMANCHESTER UNITED : Davy Klaassen joins Angel Di Maria and Jo among Premier League flops
AQ
07:18pMANCHESTER UNITED : Jurgen Klopp laughs off Jose Mourinho's assertion Liverpool have to win the Premier League
AQ
07:18pBEYOND COMMERCE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:18pMPACT : Car show to benefit DD group
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.