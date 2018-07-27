REV : COLLINS RECEIVES PARATRANSIT BUS AWARD FROM NYCT

Collins Bus to provide 400 wheelchair accessible buses to NYCT

Milwaukee, WI - July 26, 2018 -REV Group has announced that its Collins Bus Corporation subsidiary has received a $26 million dollar award from the New York City Transit (NYCT) to provide 400 paratransit buses.

The buses will be built to NYCT's custom specifications on a Ford E350 chassis. They will feature a flexible 20-foot length, 138' wheelbase, single-rear-wheel (SRW) design, and a wheelchair lift, making the buses accessible, easily maneuverable, and efficient.

The bid for the NYCT opened in the Fall of 2016 and was awarded to Collins Bus, working with Alliance Bus Group, in July 2018. NYCT is a new customer for Collins Bus and the award represents the single largest commercial order in the history of the company.

'We are incredibly excited to be working with the New York City Transit,' remarked Matt Scheuler, General Manager of Collins Bus, 'It is a privilege to provide Collins Busses to such a storied organization and it's a perfect representation of our commitment to accessibility for passengers of all abilities.'

The NYCT award comes on the heels of Collins Bus's 50th anniversary and the launch of the brand's new low-floor bus product - an industry-first innovation that offers passengers unparalleled benefits with respect to safety and equal accessibility.

To learn more about Collins Bus, visit www.collinsbus.com.

Alliance Bus Group is a premier supplier of bus transportation products, as well as the industry's foremost expert on all buses sold through Alliance Bus Group. This allows Alliance to provide superior customer care and support throughout every mile of the customer journey. Learn more about Alliance Bus Group.