Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

REV : COLLINS RECEIVES PARATRANSIT BUS AWARD FROM NYCT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 09:52pm CEST

Collins Bus to provide 400 wheelchair accessible buses to NYCT

Milwaukee, WI - July 26, 2018 -REV Group has announced that its Collins Bus Corporation subsidiary has received a $26 million dollar award from the New York City Transit (NYCT) to provide 400 paratransit buses.

The buses will be built to NYCT's custom specifications on a Ford E350 chassis. They will feature a flexible 20-foot length, 138' wheelbase, single-rear-wheel (SRW) design, and a wheelchair lift, making the buses accessible, easily maneuverable, and efficient.

The bid for the NYCT opened in the Fall of 2016 and was awarded to Collins Bus, working with Alliance Bus Group, in July 2018. NYCT is a new customer for Collins Bus and the award represents the single largest commercial order in the history of the company.

'We are incredibly excited to be working with the New York City Transit,' remarked Matt Scheuler, General Manager of Collins Bus, 'It is a privilege to provide Collins Busses to such a storied organization and it's a perfect representation of our commitment to accessibility for passengers of all abilities.'

The NYCT award comes on the heels of Collins Bus's 50th anniversary and the launch of the brand's new low-floor bus product - an industry-first innovation that offers passengers unparalleled benefits with respect to safety and equal accessibility.

To learn more about Collins Bus, visit www.collinsbus.com.

Alliance Bus Group is a premier supplier of bus transportation products, as well as the industry's foremost expert on all buses sold through Alliance Bus Group. This allows Alliance to provide superior customer care and support throughout every mile of the customer journey. Learn more about Alliance Bus Group.

BACK TO NEWS

Disclaimer

REV Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 19:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pCOVANTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A") (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pFACEBOOK Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
04:21pA.M. BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Weston2038 LLC’s Credit-Linked Note
BU
04:20pSYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pVatic Announces Rights Offering Update
NE
04:19pBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pXG TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pVOYA FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pGLOBAL OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, SEGMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2023 : Global Open Source Intelligence Market Research Report 2023, top key players - Palantir Technologies (U.S.), Expert System (Italy), Exalead Dassault Systemes (France), Thales Group (France), CybelAngel (France), Intrinsic Technologies and others
AQ
04:19pFB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.