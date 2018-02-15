REV : RENTAL EXPANDS REV'S SERVICE PORTFOLIO

CUSTOMERS AND DEALERS CAN LOOK TO REV RENTAL FOR RV, BUS, AMBULANCE, TERMINAL TRUCK, AND MOBILITY VAN RENTAL NEEDS

A natural expansion of REV Group's philosophy to be more than your ordinary specialty vehicle manufacturer, the launch of REV Rental has expanded REV's ability to serve its customers and dealer network. REV Rental allows users to take advantage of short and long-term rentals, whether it's one of REV's select RV brands, a Revability mobility vehicle, Frontline ambulance, Capacity terminal truck or one of their bus brands.

Set to roll out on a larger scale in the coming months, REV Rental will grow from its current locations at select dealers and the REV Regional Technical Center in Alvarado, Texas, to REV dealers across the United States. In addition to giving dealers a way to provide an extra service to current and potential customers, REV Rental will be an extra source of profitability.

Following in the footsteps of REV's momentous growth in the vehicle service sector, REV Rental will become part of REV Solutions, a group that includes the REV / Ryder Maintenance Program, the REV Remount Centers for the Emergency Vehicles Group, and REV Parts, a platform that covers all REV brands from its digital eStore.

REV RENTAL COVERS AN ASSORTMENT OF REV'S SPECIALTY VEHICLE NEEDS

Already an established industry in the United States, RV rentals generate more than $350 million in revenue. With a proven demand for recreational vehicle rentals, REV Rental is set to meet consumer demand with its own Fleetwood RV and Holiday Rambler motorhomes. Travelers now have access to some of the most luxurious and feature-rich Class A and Class C motorhomes the market has to offer, with plans for more RV options as REV Rental expands its footprint.

Most RV rental companies offer limited floorplans that don't typically feature slide-outs or include any of the high-end amenities owners expect from such an investment. With REV units in the mix, consumers will be able to experience the difference in quality first-hand.

Whether a bus is out of service or a customer wants to expand their fleet temporarily to keep up with peak season demand, REV Rental has a number of models and floorplans to choose from. In addition to obtaining service through REV's dealer network, these buses can be serviced through REV's partnership with Ryder.

For mobility van users, REV Rental opens up the possibilities for travel on a much larger scale. Whereas now mobility users may only have means to get to an airport, with REV Rental, they can schedule a second mobility vehicle at their destination without the need to hire a transportation service or sacrifice autonomy on the road.

Rental is an important service for a customer who requires a temporary vehicle while theirs is being built or after their own vehicle has broken down or been in an accident. Mobility rental is also a great solution for people who need wheelchair transportation temporarily.

While waiting for a vehicle you ordered or when your vehicle is out of service due to an accident, repairs, or remount, REV Ambulance rentals are a great way to maintain your service levels and income stream. Ambulance rental is also for special events such as races, music festivals, and other gatherings that draw large crowds.

Many customers need additional terminal trucks to cover peak season needs. Terminal truck rentals also come in handy when a much-needed vehicle breaks down. Terminal trucks can be rented by the day or by the month to make sure all needs are being met.

For dealers, REV Rental is an additional source of profitability along with a great offering to customers, leading to increased customer loyalty.

YOUR KEY TO QUALITY RENTALS, WHENEVER YOU NEED THEM

REV Rental provides a current lineup of REV vehicles.

Mobility and RV Customers are covered with roadside help with REV Assist.

It's flexible. Customers can use REV Rental for short or long-term periods, as needed.

Customers can increase their bottom line thanks to the ability to complete fleets without worrying about debt-to-asset ratios.

Fleet and commercial customers will save on maintenance, parts, and storage costs.

Dealers will have a new way to attract customers with additional services.

It's perfect for use during peak seasons.

REV ASSIST LENDS ANOTHER SERVICE TO THE REV RENTAL EXPERIENCE

For mobility and RV rentals, drivers will have the ability to use REV Assist, a new roadside assistance program from REV Group. REV Assist will help rental customers when they're out on the road and in locations where heading to the nearest town may not be an option. It covers fuel, towing, batteries, slide-out issues, vehicle lockouts, paratransit, and more.

For readers interested in learning more about REV Rental, you can visit their website or call a representative at 1-844-REV-RENT to learn more about everything REV Rental has to offer.