REX Shares and Brian Kelly Announce Partnership to Develop Cryptocurrency ETFs

REX Shares, LLC (REX), a provider of alternatives strategy funds and
ETFs, today announced a partnership with Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of
BKCM (BKCM) and an investor in REX, to develop a line of ETFs and other
funds designed to give investors exposure to the blockchain technology,
cryptocurrency, and digital assets sectors. Brian Kelly will serve as a
portfolio manager for the suite of funds.
REX and BKCM see a large demand for regulated investment products that
give exposure to the potential value creation taking place with the
evolution of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. REX Shares
founder and CEO Greg King is a pioneer in the exchange-traded products
industry. He has developed and launched over 85 exchange-traded products
in his career and has been personally investing in cryptocurrencies
since 2013. Similarly, Brian Kelly was an early believer in
cryptocurrencies, investing since 2012 and having launched one of the
first cryptocurrency hedge funds.
"We wanted to work with Brian not only because of his experience in
cryptocurrency investing but also because of his commitment to investor
education," said Greg King. "Brian is a knowledgeable portfolio manager
who uses his platforms, such as CNBC's Fast Money as well as his book
'The Bitcoin Big Bang,' to educate investors on cryptocurrencies, the
technology behind them and why he believes they are important."
"Greg has proven to be a true pioneer in the ETF industry by making
investments such as the VIX and commodities accessible to investors,"
said Brian Kelly. "By partnering with REX, we hope to bring a greater
opportunity set of cryptocurrency and blockchain strategies to investors
who are looking for access in secure and transparent ways."
About REX
Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, REX Shares sponsors ETFs that
follow alternative investment strategies in commodities, VIX, and
cryptocurrencies. REX was founded by Greg King, creator of over 85
exchange-traded products for Barclays, Credit Suisse, Global X, and
VelocityShares.
For more information please visit www.rexshares.com.
About BKCM
Founded by Brian Kelly, BKCM is an investment firm specializing in
macroeconomics and digital assets. Brian Kelly is an investor, author,
and financial markets commentator. He is an expert in global financial
markets, macro-economics, and digital currencies. Brian Kelly has over
twenty years' experience in financial markets and is the author of the
book The Bitcoin Big Bang – How Alternative Currencies are About to
Change the World. He is a CNBC contributor and can be seen regularly on
Fast Money.
