REX Shares and Brian Kelly Announce Partnership to Develop Cryptocurrency ETFs

REX Shares, LLC (REX), a provider of alternatives strategy funds and ETFs, today announced a partnership with Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of BKCM (BKCM) and an investor in REX, to develop a line of ETFs and other funds designed to give investors exposure to the blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and digital assets sectors. Brian Kelly will serve as a portfolio manager for the suite of funds.

REX and BKCM see a large demand for regulated investment products that give exposure to the potential value creation taking place with the evolution of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. REX Shares founder and CEO Greg King is a pioneer in the exchange-traded products industry. He has developed and launched over 85 exchange-traded products in his career and has been personally investing in cryptocurrencies since 2013. Similarly, Brian Kelly was an early believer in cryptocurrencies, investing since 2012 and having launched one of the first cryptocurrency hedge funds.

"We wanted to work with Brian not only because of his experience in cryptocurrency investing but also because of his commitment to investor education," said Greg King. "Brian is a knowledgeable portfolio manager who uses his platforms, such as CNBC's Fast Money as well as his book 'The Bitcoin Big Bang,' to educate investors on cryptocurrencies, the technology behind them and why he believes they are important."

"Greg has proven to be a true pioneer in the ETF industry by making investments such as the VIX and commodities accessible to investors," said Brian Kelly. "By partnering with REX, we hope to bring a greater opportunity set of cryptocurrency and blockchain strategies to investors who are looking for access in secure and transparent ways."

About REX

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, REX Shares sponsors ETFs that follow alternative investment strategies in commodities, VIX, and cryptocurrencies. REX was founded by Greg King, creator of over 85 exchange-traded products for Barclays, Credit Suisse, Global X, and VelocityShares.

For more information please visit www.rexshares.com.

About BKCM

Founded by Brian Kelly, BKCM is an investment firm specializing in macroeconomics and digital assets. Brian Kelly is an investor, author, and financial markets commentator. He is an expert in global financial markets, macro-economics, and digital currencies. Brian Kelly has over twenty years' experience in financial markets and is the author of the book The Bitcoin Big Bang – How Alternative Currencies are About to Change the World. He is a CNBC contributor and can be seen regularly on Fast Money.

