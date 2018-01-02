Log in
RF IDeas Appoints Nicholas Low as Regional Sales Director for Asia Pacific Region

01/02/2018 | 02:01am CET

RF IDeas, Inc. a leading innovator and manufacturer of employee badge readers for in-building applications such as computer access, identification and secure print, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Low, Regional Sales Director for the Asia Pacific region effective immediately. Based in Singapore, Nick will lead business development in the region with an emphasis on developing new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business. Additionally, Nick will oversee tactical sales activities to bolster channel development for new markets.

"With a background in customer-facing, technical support, sales and business development roles, Nick’s track record of industry experience paired with his rich understanding of how the business works positions him to be a strong leader in the Asia Pacific region," said Tod Besse, vice president – sales and marketing, RF IDeas. "His wealth of knowledge and experience will prove valuable as we look to expand our channel relationships in this region."

Nick brings with him more than 22 years of executive management experience in the Asia Pacific region, including leadership in multinational companies with a career-long focus on the print industry. Most recently, he was head of the production and industrial printing division for Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte. Ltd. Low received both his bachelor's degree in business administration and master's degree in business administration from the University of South Australia.

About RF IDeas

RF IDeas, Inc. is a leader in the employee badge and card reader space for healthcare, manufacturing, government and enterprise. Partnering with leading technology companies, RF IDeas readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and other applications that require authentication. RF IDeas is a subsidiary of Roper Technologies. For more information about RF IDeas solutions, visit the Knowledge Center at https://www.rfideas.com/knowledge-center.

RF IDeas® and pcProx® are registered trademarks of RF IDeas, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks and product or service names are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
