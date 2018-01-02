RF IDeas Appoints Nicholas Low as Regional Sales Director for Asia Pacific Region

RF IDeas, Inc. a leading innovator and manufacturer of employee badge
readers for in-building applications such as computer access,
identification and secure print, today announced the appointment of
Nicholas Low, Regional Sales Director for the Asia Pacific region
effective immediately. Based in Singapore, Nick will lead business
development in the region with an emphasis on developing new original
equipment manufacturer (OEM) business. Additionally, Nick will oversee
tactical sales activities to bolster channel development for new markets.
"With a background in customer-facing, technical support, sales and
business development roles, Nick’s track record of industry experience
paired with his rich understanding of how the business works positions
him to be a strong leader in the Asia Pacific region," said Tod Besse,
vice president – sales and marketing, RF IDeas. "His wealth of knowledge
and experience will prove valuable as we look to expand our channel
relationships in this region."
Nick brings with him more than 22 years of executive management
experience in the Asia Pacific region, including leadership in
multinational companies with a career-long focus on the print industry.
Most recently, he was head of the production and industrial printing
division for Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte. Ltd. Low
received both his bachelor's degree in business administration and
master's degree in business administration from the University of South
Australia.
About RF IDeas
RF IDeas, Inc. is a leader in the employee badge and card reader space
for healthcare, manufacturing, government and enterprise. Partnering
with leading technology companies, RF IDeas readers enable innovative
solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and
other applications that require authentication. RF IDeas is a subsidiary
of Roper
Technologies. For more information about RF IDeas solutions, visit
the Knowledge Center at https://www.rfideas.com/knowledge-center.
