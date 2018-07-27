Log in
RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Hosting Ethanol Safety Seminars in Virginia Next Week

07/27/2018 | 07:57pm CEST

WASHINGTON- The Renewable Fuels Association and several organizations are hosting ethanol safety seminars in Virginia next week.

The ethanol safety seminars, in partnership with TRANSCAER, International Association of Fire Chiefs, and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, will be held on July 30, July 31 or Aug. 1 in Chesapeake, Va.

The seminar is funded through an Assistance for Local Emergency Response Training (ALERT) grant, awarded by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and in partnership with the International Association of Fire Chiefs. Registration is free, but limited, and lunch will be provided. Certificates of Attendance will be awarded following completion of the safety seminar. The seminars are designed for individuals who respond to ethanol-related emergencies, as well as emergency planning committees and safety managers.

The seminars will be held at:

Chesapeake Public Safety Operations Building

2130 S Military Hwy

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Time: 9am-5pm ET

The ethanol safety seminar focuses on numerous important areas of ethanol safety including an introduction to ethanol and ethanol-blended fuels, chemical and physical characteristics of ethanol and hydrocarbon fuels, transportation and transfer, storage and dispensing locations, firefighting foam principles, general health and safety considerations and storage and pre-planning considerations.

For more information, click here. To register, visit: www.rfa.traincaster.com.

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 17:56:05 UTC
