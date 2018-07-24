Log in
RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Statement on USDA Emergency Aid to Farmers

07/24/2018 | 03:13pm EDT

WASHINGTON- This afternoon, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will provide up to $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers who have been negatively impacted by the recent trade war with China and other countries. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Bob Dinneen had the following statement:

'We appreciate the administration's actions to help farmers who are indeed suffering as a result of recent trade disputes. Farmers are the backbone of this country who provide feed, food and fuel to consumers across our nation.

'We hope as the administration explores trade mitigation options, they will also recognize the benefit of providing RVP relief. The ethanol industry is an important value-added market for corn growers and with another record crop on the horizon, any chance to create additional market opportunities will help. Market opportunities such as year-round access to 15% ethanol (E15) would be a step in the right direction. This would increase demand for higher level ethanol blends, stimulating more growth in rural America, and helping to counteract the prohibitive tariff and non-tariff trade barriers that China and other countries have placed on American agricultural products. We look forward to working with the administration to ensure free trade for all consumers across the globe.'

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:12:01 UTC
