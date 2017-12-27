Log in
RGA – Republican Governors Association : Connecticut Loses 3500 Jobs In November As Dem Gov Candidates Double-Down On Malloy’s Failed Policies

12/27/2017 | 04:19pm CET

Failed Governor Dan Malloy's tax-and-spend policies continue to cost Connecticut thousands of jobs while Democrats running to succeed him in 2018 support his disastrous agenda. Figures show that Connecticut lost 3,500 jobs in November as unemployment rose to 4.6%. To make matters worse, October's heavy job losses were revised upwards to 6,600, leaving Connecticut's economy in even worse shape as the state's job market continues to decline.

Even though Connecticut has now only recovered 69.9% of the jobs it lost during a recession that ended over seven years ago, Malloy Enablers like Dita Bhargava, Dan Drew, and Luke Bronin have all made it unequivocally clear that they are committed to continuing his catastrophic, job-killing tax hikes for another four years if elected.

As Democrats refuse to face the reality of Dan Malloy's failed legacy, their decision to embrace his economic and fiscal policies which have crippled Connecticut's ability to recover its lost jobs will only hinder their efforts to win in 2018.

The News Times reports :

'It was another dismal month for job creation in Connecticut.

The state lost another 3,500 jobs in November resulting in a year-over-year decline of 700 positions, according to a report released Thursday by the Connecticut Department of Labor. The dreary numbers followed October's report of 6,600 jobs lost, which was revised to a loss of 6,200. The state's unemployment rate climbed to 4.6 percent as the number of unemployed residents jumped by 1,400…

Seven of the 10 industry supersectors had job declines in November, led by leisure and hospitality, which lost 2,000 positions in November.

Four of the six labor market areas in the state saw job declines. The Danbury LMA led the state with an increase of 400 jobs. Waterbury gained 100 positions. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk LMA saw a decline of 900 jobs.

Connecticut has now recovered only 69.9 percent of the jobs lost during the recession.'

RGA – Republican Governors Association published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 15:19:08 UTC.

