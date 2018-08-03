Log in
RGC Resources : Reports Increase in Third Quarter Earnings

08/03/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

ROANOKE, Va. (August 1, 2018)-RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $1,087,355 or $0.14 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This compares to earnings of $615,562 or $0.09 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. CEO John D'Orazio stated, 'We continue to see earnings growth from improved utility margins associated with the company's infrastructure replacement programs and customer growth as well as the investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline.'

Earnings for the twelve months ending June 30, 2018 were $6,772,632 or $0.91 per share compared to $0.86 per share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. D'Orazio attributed the 6% increase in trailing twelve month earnings per share primarily to improved utility margins associated with the Company's infrastructure replacement programs and customer growth as well as the investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and twelve months are as follows: Third Quarter Financial Statements ending 6/30/18

Disclaimer

RGC Resources Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:50:04 UTC
