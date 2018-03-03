Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RH – (RH)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into RH (NYSE: RH).

In 2015, RH launched new product lines, notably, “RH Modern” repeatedly emphasizing its preparedness for the launch pertaining to necessary inventory investments and proper inventory levels, as well as its subsequent performance. On February 24, 2016, RH disclosed negative Q4 2015 results caused in part by “shipping delays as certain vendors are struggling to ramp up production” and that “poor in-stocks also suppressed orders….” Then, on June 8, 2016, RH revealed that it had issued $18 million in customer accommodations “largely as a result of RH Modern production delays” contributing to negative Q1 2016 results.

Thereafter, RH and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied RH’s motion to dismiss, noting in part that “…rosy representations concealed that RH Modern was suffering from a severe lack [of] inventory” and citing an internal RH memo stating that customers were “on fire” and that RH had “let customers die.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether RH’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to RH’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of RH shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rh/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pBOYD GAMING : TV and sports scores for B2 rail
AQ
01:51pNRC : Pilgrim workers 'willfully' didn't follow procedure Involved technicians no longer employed at Pilgrim Station
AQ
01:51pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Sewer case heats up Town suit against Veolia averaging over $30,000 per month
AQ
01:48pMICROSOFT : Rimini Street Wins Company of the Year Award
AQ
01:41pCRANE : MILITARY $123,378 Federal Contract Awarded to Crane
AQ
01:41pWOODWARD : MILITARY $27,775 Federal Contract Awarded to Woodward
AQ
01:39pTIEN PHONG PLASTIC JOINT STOCK : Nawaplastic to boost holdings in Binh Minh Plastic to 50 per cent
AQ
01:24pLEONARDO : MILITARY $31,185 Federal Contract Awarded to Engineered Coil
AQ
01:24pWASTE MANAGEMENT : $68,000 Federal Contract Awarded to Heartland Waste Management
AQ
01:24pLEONARDO : MILITARY $125,076 Federal Contract Awarded to Engineered Coil
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALCOA CORPORATION : 'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
2Setting out Brexit vision, Britain's May appeals to EU to show flexibility
3S&P 500 : Oil rises as Wall Street bounces off lows, crude posts weekly loss
4BLACKROCK : BlackRock Goes Public With Questions To Gun Industry-- 3rd Update
5WTI : Frackers, OPEC Size Each Other Up at CERAWeek Energy Confab in Texas

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.