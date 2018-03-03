RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RH – (RH)

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into RH (NYSE: RH).
In 2015, RH launched new product lines, notably, “RH Modern” repeatedly
emphasizing its preparedness for the launch pertaining to necessary
inventory investments and proper inventory levels, as well as its
subsequent performance. On February 24, 2016, RH disclosed negative Q4
2015 results caused in part by “shipping delays as certain vendors are
struggling to ramp up production” and that “poor in-stocks also
suppressed orders….” Then, on June 8, 2016, RH revealed that it had
issued $18 million in customer accommodations “largely as a result of RH
Modern production delays” contributing to negative Q1 2016 results.
Thereafter, RH and certain of its executives were sued in a securities
class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material
information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
Recently, the court presiding over that case denied RH’s motion to
dismiss, noting in part that “…rosy representations concealed that RH
Modern was suffering from a severe lack [of] inventory” and citing an
internal RH memo stating that customers were “on fire” and that RH had
“let customers die.”
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether RH’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to RH’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
