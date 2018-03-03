Log in
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Riot Blockchain, Inc. - RIOT

03/03/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 18, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in  securities class action lawsuits against Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RIOT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between the expanded period of October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Districts of New Jersey, Colorado and Southern District of Florida.

Get Help

Riot investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-riot-blockchain-inc-fka-bioptix-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

Riot and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Riot’s principle executive offices were located in Florida, not Colorado, and in the same location as a significant shareholder who previously worked with Riot’s CEO John O’Rouke (ii) Riot did not intend on holding its Annual Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
