RNLI Royal National Lifeboat Institution : Margate RNLI rescue father and daughter in tide drama

UK Coastguard received a call around lunchtime today (Saturday 3 February) reporting two people cut off by the tide below the Captain Digby public house at Kingsgate. Margate's volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew were paged, and the inshore lifeboat was launched to assist just 10 minutes after the initial call. Margate's Coastguard Rescue Team was also tasked.
Once on scene the lifeboat quickly located a man and his 11-year old daughter on the beach, both were wet and showing signs of the onset of hypothermia. It was established the father had entered the water with his daughter on his shoulders, spending 20 minutes up to his chest in the water in an attempt to reach safety.
Both were taken on board the lifeboat and transferred back to the lifeboat station. They were checked out by an ambulance technician and after a warm shower and a change of clothing at the station were released into the care of members of their family.
Ian Lowe, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate lifeboat said: 'The man was well prepared being familiar with the area and taking the precaution of checking the tide times, but made an error with the timings, the tides are especially high this weekend. If you should find yourself cut off by the tide do not enter the water but stay in the relative safety of the bay and try to raise the alarm. Before setting out let people ashore know where you are going and your expected time of return.'
Footnote: Margate RNLI publish tide times for the weekend on its facebook page each Friday morning. We urge everyone to take these into account when planning a beach walk and importantly, if you see anyone in trouble at sea or on the coastline dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.
Key facts about the RNLI
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is the charity that saves lives at sea. Our volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 238 lifeboat stations, including four along the River Thames and inland lifeboat stations at Loch Ness, Lough Derg, Enniskillen and Lough Ree. Additionally the RNLI has more than 1,000 lifeguards on over 240 beaches around the UK and operates a specialist flood rescue team, which can respond anywhere across the UK and Ireland when inland flooding puts lives at risk.
The RNLI relies on public donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. As a charity it is separate from, but works alongside, government-controlled and funded coastguard services. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 our lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved at least 140,000 lives. Volunteers make up 95% of the charity, including 4,600 volunteer lifeboat crew members and 3,000 volunteer shore crew. Additionally, tens of thousands of other dedicated volunteers raise funds and awareness, give safety advice, and help in our museums, shops and offices.
