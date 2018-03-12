DGAP-News: ROK Stars PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ROK Stars PLC: BOGART'S GIN AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS GOLD MEDAL



12.03.2018 / 11:00

ROK Stars Bogart's Gin rated 'exceptional' and awarded 93 points by Tastings.com



The highly prestigious Tastings.com, powered by the Beverage Testing Institute, was founded in 1981 to provide independent, fair and impartial wine, beer and spirits reviews for consumers.



Recognised globally as the benchmark of awards in the beverage industry, Chicago-based Tastings.com conduct blind-tasting reviews.



Rated as 'exceptional' the independent panel of experts at Tastings.com drawn from retailers, restaurateurs, drinks writers and buyers, awarded Bogart's Gin 93 points and commented on its "clear color, citrusy aromas of lemon and lime zest, turkish delight, sumac, and fragrant orchid with a round, bright, dryish light-to-medium body and a warming, interesting, medium-long sarsaparilla, horehound, and celery finish. A rich, weighty, martini-worthy gin with exotic root flavors."



Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROK Stars said "We set out to create a world-class gin, in association with the Humphrey Bogart Estate, to honour the great man so we are delighted to have Bogart's Gin recognised with this prestigious blind-tasting award."



https://www.tastings.com/Spirits-Review/Bogarts-Gin-England-90-Proof-03-01-2018.aspx



