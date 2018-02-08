DGAP-News: ROK Stars PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ROK Stars announce unique ABK Beer Tap Handle wins Design Awards at the World Beer Championships



08.02.2018 / 11:00

ROK Stars PLC, the consumer goods and environmental technologies company founded by John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick has announced its beer tap handle, designed in-house, has won awards at the 2017 World Beer Championships.

Jonathan Kendrick, chairman of ROK Stars commented "Having already been awarded Gold Medals for our beers, it's great that our unique beer tap handle, designed in-house by our Creative Director Chris Morris, has also been recognised at the World Beer Championships because, while it's vital to offer outstanding beers, it's equally important to draw the attention of beer lovers to them. Our beer tap handle does that very well indeed."

ABK Beer, part of ROK Drinks which includes Bogart's Spirits, Graffiti Wine and Bandero Tequila, has been continuously brewed in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, since 1308 and is now exported globally.

More information at: www.abkbeer.com and www.tastings.com