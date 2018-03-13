ROKA : Launches Ultralight Advanced Performance Eyewear with World-Class Roster of Athletes

ROKA
Sports Inc., the Austin, TX based performance multisport company, has
announced the release of its new Advanced Performance for Extreme
Conditions (A.P.EX)
line of eyewear. The collection was designed from scratch for the
athlete who requires maximum field of view, protection,
ultra-lightweight, and seamless fit and retention. The Advanced
Performance collection is incredibly versatile, coming in five styles
and up to ten lens tint options, so athletes can completely customize
their eyewear to meet their specific needs.
The unique design of ROKA’s Advanced Performance collection is the
realization of more than two years of stealth R&D by ROKA’s eyewear
division, an all-star team of designers and engineers based in Irvine,
California, who were assembled specifically for this mission and were
drawn from Apple, Oakley, Under Armour, and other leading brands. Upon
formation, ROKA Co-Founders Rob Canales and Kurt Spenser challenged the
team, which has over 110 years combined experience making performance
eyewear, to design and build the best sport optics on the planet from
the inside out, with a primary focus on function in extreme conditions.
“This is truly a breakthrough in performance eyewear,” says ROKA
Co-Founder and CEO Rob Canales. “We build products for the most
demanding athletes in the world, and through meticulous attention to
detail and the aggregation of incremental gains, our team has delivered.
While other brands are cutting performance and quality to satisfy their
monopolist owners, we’ve gone all in with a truly independent line that
is with uncompromising performance.”
The A.P.EX
line consists of three different frame options, with multiple lens
height configurations: The SL-1, SL-1x, SR-1, SR-1x, and TL-1. Weighing
in at only 21 – 25 grams, every style features ultra-lightweight
materials and construction without compromising durability. An
adjustable titanium core offers a customized fit, and advanced
materialization with ROKA’s patented GEKO™ technology on the nose pads
and temples ensure a rock solid fit under the most adverse training and
racing conditions.
All five styles feature premium nylon lens options by Carl Zeiss Vision
that come standard with market-leading hydrophobic, oleophobic,
anti-scratch, anti-fog, and anti-reflectance coatings. Whether riding in
the glaring sun or running through rain and snow, athletes will have
multiple contrast and mirror options for the specific demands of the day.
“The moment I slipped on the ROKA sunglasses, I knew they had set a new
standard in the performance eyewear market,” says eight-time triathlon
world champion Javier Gómez. “There is nothing else that comes close in
terms of weight, security, and optics. ROKA’s technical apparel and
goggles have been a secret weapon for me in multiple world
championships. I’m thrilled to have that same world-beating standard for
my eyewear.”
Gómez is one of more than 40
elite athletes to debut the Advanced Performance eyewear in 2018.
Regardless of the arena or challenge, ROKA eyewear is designed for
athletes seeking to redefine standards, to break barriers, and to find
every advantage possible. Within a few weeks of their release, Carlos
Sainz drove them to victory at the Dakar Rally in South America, and
Esmee Visser took them to the top of the Olympic podium in speed skating
in PyeongChang.
“I first tried ROKA sunglasses in January—about a month before the
Olympics,” Visser says. “The sunglasses I used previously were good, but
I always had problems with my eyes tearing up. With ROKA’s SR-1
sunglasses, I had better protection and fewer tears, and they weighed
less, so it was an easy decision to use them at the Olympics.”
Advanced Performance optics have also helped pro cyclists Bryan Coquard
and Magnus Cort Nielsen reach the top of the World Tour podium in 2018,
out-sprinting the best cyclists in the world. They will also be the
eyewear of choice for Dan Martin this July when he attempts to become
the second Irishman ever to win the Tour de France.
“I pride myself on being innovative and finding every little advantage
that I can,” says Martin. “When I looked into the ROKA brand, I knew
they fit with my philosophy.” Martin says. “From the moment I put on the
Advanced Performance eyewear, I knew ROKA had designed something truly
better. The weight and fit is unlike anything else I’ve ever tried.”
Remaining true to its DNA as the top endurance sports brand in the world
and its roots as the leading high-performance triathlon brand, a large
number of triathletes including Ironman Linsey Corbin, the fastest
American woman at the Iron distance, have chosen ROKA as their eyewear
partner for the hardest single-day endurance event in the world, joining
Gómez and original ROKA athlete Jesse Thomas.
The mission to create the most advanced high-performance eyewear on the
planet began with the challenge presented by ROKA’s first sponsored
athlete, Jesse Thomas, who wanted to blend his classic style of retro
aviators with the lightweight fit and protection of high-performance
optics.
“We’re passionate about designing the most advanced high performance
products on the market for athletes who seek to redefine the standard.
We are a dedicated team of creators, designers, engineers, and athletes
who share that mission. We are incredibly proud of the results thus far.
Stay tuned.” says ROKA Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Kurt
Spenser. “This incredible group of athletes all share a commitment to
perform at the highest level in their respective arenas, and to go
beyond what was previously thought possible. We work tirelessly to honor
that commitment by delivering the most advanced eyewear in the world.”
Each of the five styles in the Advanced Performance collection has been
optimized for specific use cases to accommodate a range of fit and
function preferences. With its rimless design, the SL-1 and SL-1x
provide athletes a completely unobstructed field of view and venting,
even while in the extreme forward aero position under the hottest
conditions. The SR-1 and SR-1x are designed for security, confidence,
and speed for the absolutely fastest training and racing days, and
they’re equally as comfortable underneath a helmet as they are out on
the run. The sleek and stylish TL-1 is a high-performing, twin-lens
sport frame that offers versatility, security, and ultralight
performance, and is sure to be an instant favorite across a variety of
applications.
All five styles feature ROKA’s patented GEKO™ pads on the nose and
temples for optimal traction and comfort, as well as titanium core wires
in the temples to provide a customized fit for every athlete. The SL-1,
SL-1x, SR-1 and SR-1x feature nine interchangeable accessory lens
options, so athletes can quickly change the tint to take on the specific
conditions of any ride, run or race. The polarized lens options in the
TL-1 are cut for superior optics and exceed all industry standards for
polarization efficiency. ROKA’s proprietary polarization process
minimizes distortion and warpage better than any other eyewear on the
market.
“When we debuted our first line of eyewear in 2016, we sought to be the
first brand to blend classic optical style with high performance and
comfort,” said James Oman, Vice President of Engineering. “With the
Advanced Performance line, we are pushing beyond limits to create a new
standard of optics, protection and versatility. It’s a bold new category
of eyewear that will forever change what athletes expect from a pair of
sunglasses.”
About ROKA
ROKA started in a garage in Austin, Texas with humble beginnings and
laser-beam focus. Our mission is to unlock human potential. To equip,
empower, inspire and ignite. We serve those who seek to redefine the
standard, to push themselves to the limit – whatever and wherever that
may be. When we see an opportunity to innovate, to challenge the status
quo, to disrupt a complacent or monopolistic market, we go all in.
Since our launch in 2013, our athletes have won over a dozen world
titles and have been instrumental in the design and development of our
patented and award-winning products. In 2016, we were proud to send 18
athletes to the Rio Olympics, and even prouder to take home Gold and
Bronze. This year in PyeongChang, we continued the tradition, with ROKA
athletes taking home Olympic Gold and Bronze in our most cutting edge
products.
With our debut eyewear collection in late 2016, we have set a new bar by
making ultralight performance eyewear with zero compromise on style, and
with a patented design for sunglasses that stay put on your face even
during the most extreme training and racing. Featuring a suite of the
world's most advanced materials and patented technologies, our
award-winning Ultralight Performance Eyewear delivers on our promise to
create the finest technical equipment on the planet, full stop. For more
information, visit www.roka.com/pages/contact-us.
