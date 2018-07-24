Log in
RPX Coin Review: What Is Red Pulse Coin?

07/24/2018 | 03:10am CEST
What Is Red Pulse Coin?

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - RPX coin (CRYPTO:RPX) is a platform designed to share and reward information about the Chinese market.

Specifically, businesses and investors will be using RBX coin to crowdfund new research:

Encouraging vetted content producers to create research reports they're interested in.

But what's predicted for the RPX coin price?

And was the Red Pulse ICO one worth investing in?

In this coin review, you'll discover everything you need to know about RPX coin.

View the review of Red Pulse here:
http://kingpassive.com/rpx-coin-what-is-red-pulse/



About Red Pulse:

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is an event-driven research firm headquartered, incorporated, and registered in Hong Kong (#2255299) and with an office in Shanghai, covering market events impacting Chinese companies, sectors and the overall economy. We deliver this in real-time via web portal red-pulse.com, iOS app, email and partner distribution platforms, giving analysts, investors, traders and advisers the edge they need to make better informed decisions. We spun out of strategic consultancy Z-Ben Advisors in early 2015 and are now a separate company fully dedicated to providing China market analysis and insight to our clients.



Source:

Red Pulse



Contact:

Julian Goldie
E: [email protected]

© ABN Newswire 2018
