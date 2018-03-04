RTLS Innovator Sonitor Announces Forkbeard, the Industry’s First Ultrasound-Based Indoor Positioning Platform for Smartphones and Other Mobile Devices

Sonitor, the global leader in ultrasound-based indoor positioning
technology, announced today the introduction of its groundbreaking
ultrasound-based technology positioning platform named Forkbeard™.
Sonitor’s Forkbeard
is the first ultrasound-based technology that enables smart
mobile devices to become highly accurate indoor positioning tools
offering an innovative and convenient alternative to standard RTLS tags
or badges. Lyra™, the first release of this breakthrough platform,
delivers never before achieved smartphone positioning accuracy enabling
wayfinding to within 1 foot in a corridor, 100% room level accuracy and
1-2 second update rates. Forkbeard is compatible with the billions of
iOS, Android and Windows smart devices on the market today and has been
heralded by leading mobile technology insiders as a disruptive force in
indoor navigation and positioning. By leveraging the capacity of the
smartphone’s microphone and powerful processor, no modifications or
accessories are required to transform a smartphone into an accurate
positioning device or tag.
“Forkbeard represents a fundamentally new approach to ultrasound
decoding developed to deliver accurate distance measurements and to find
powerful Doppler effects when a device is in motion,” said Sonitor
Technologies CTO and lead developer, Wilfred Booij, Ph.D. “The result is
a scalable and accurate indoor positioning platform that delivers
GPS-like performance indoors.”
“Forkbeard is a major technology breakthrough with applicability in
healthcare and other industries, such as retail and warehousing, where
reliable and accurate indoor positioning can deliver significant value,”
said Anne Bugge, Sonitor Technologies, Inc. President and CEO. “With the
ubiquity of consumer and professional smart devices, and the fact that
we spend over 80% of our life indoors, Forkbeard has the potential to
make transformative changes across multiple markets.”
“Forkbeard” (Tveskæg) was a Scandinavian king who dethroned his father,
King Bluetooth (Blåtand) in 986 AD. Bluetooth was known as a unifier and
communicator, and Forkbeard as a navigator and conqueror. Bluetooth®
(BLE) technology was developed for short range radio communication by a
special interest group initiated by Intel, Ericsson and Nokia in the
1990s and has evolved into a globally adopted short range RF
communication technology. Sonitor Sense™ and Forkbeard technologies were
developed for determining indoor location in complex environments.
Together they outperform BLE-only technology for navigation and indoor
positioning because they combine BLE with the proven accuracy of
Sonitor’s patented ultrasound positioning technology.
Sonitor will be exhibiting at the HIMSS
Annual Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV, March 5-9, 2018
in booth #7213 and will have live demonstrations of both the Forkbeard
and Sense™ platforms.
About Sonitor
Sonitor
is a leading provider and innovator of accurate and reliable
ultrasound-based Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor
Positioning Systems (IPS) linking the physical world with the Internet
of Things (IoT) to provide real-time visibility and connected
intelligence. As the first and only company to use proprietary
ultrasound technology as the primary technology for indoor positioning,
Sonitor’s Sense™ and Forkbeard™ platforms work seamlessly together to
help users navigate indoor environments and automatically determine the
real-time location of moveable equipment and people. With its open
integration platform, Sonitor provides the flexibility to leverage
best-in-class software application solutions covering use cases such as
wayfinding, nurse call, patient flow, workflow and capacity management,
hand hygiene, infection control and asset and inventory management.
