Rabble and STATS Partner to Increase Engagement with Fans Looking for Live Sports Coverage

Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence,
announced a strategic partnership to bring STATS’ data to Rabble’s fan
engagement platform, connecting sports fans watching games in bars and
restaurants nationwide.
Rabble's sports bar app helps fans find the best bars to watch their
favorite teams, while its Rabble for Business platform helps bars drive
more of those fans to their venues. Users of the Rabble app will be
connected to STATS’ live data, helping them keep track of scores and
schedules for every game being played nationally. In addition, bar
owners can use the Rabble app to keep up with exciting games and
potentially change the channel for their patrons.
“The Rabble app provides a great opportunity for fans to connect with
STATS’ industry-leading sports data,” said Lisa Ackerman, Senior Vice
President of Customer Success at STATS. “Sports fans are passionate
about their teams and want to find the best local bar to watch each
game. Working with Rabble, we can connect with sports fans who care
about their teams and where they watch.”
For consumers, Rabble features verified team bar locations, discount
offers at participating bars, and real-time information about games
currently airing. For businesses, Rabble provides an advertising
platform to acquire new fans and grow revenue through offers and fan
behavior data reports.
“Out of home sports viewership is increasing rapidly, especially among
millennials and younger audiences. Fans are searching their phones for
the best places to watch games,” said Meghan Gruszynski, Vice President
of Product Management at Rabble. “STATS’ data is so powerful in terms of
what it does for our apps and partner bars. Bars can select the games
they're showing on TV by a team or by an individual game in a single
click. Those games show up immediately in the app so fans know exactly
what's happening in real time.”
Fans looking to find the best bars for their favorite teams and games
can download the Rabble app in the Apple
Store and Google
Play.
About STATS
STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the
intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative
brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship
teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the
industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis,
sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in
artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide
unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live
sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with
STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For
more information, go to www.stats.com
and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.
