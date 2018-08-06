Log in
Rabble and STATS Partner to Increase Engagement with Fans Looking for Live Sports Coverage

08/06/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

STATS to Provide Real-Time Sports Data for Fans Across Rabble’s Sports Bar Applications

Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced a strategic partnership to bring STATS’ data to Rabble’s fan engagement platform, connecting sports fans watching games in bars and restaurants nationwide.

Rabble's sports bar app helps fans find the best bars to watch their favorite teams, while its Rabble for Business platform helps bars drive more of those fans to their venues. Users of the Rabble app will be connected to STATS’ live data, helping them keep track of scores and schedules for every game being played nationally. In addition, bar owners can use the Rabble app to keep up with exciting games and potentially change the channel for their patrons.

“The Rabble app provides a great opportunity for fans to connect with STATS’ industry-leading sports data,” said Lisa Ackerman, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at STATS. “Sports fans are passionate about their teams and want to find the best local bar to watch each game. Working with Rabble, we can connect with sports fans who care about their teams and where they watch.”

For consumers, Rabble features verified team bar locations, discount offers at participating bars, and real-time information about games currently airing. For businesses, Rabble provides an advertising platform to acquire new fans and grow revenue through offers and fan behavior data reports.

“Out of home sports viewership is increasing rapidly, especially among millennials and younger audiences. Fans are searching their phones for the best places to watch games,” said Meghan Gruszynski, Vice President of Product Management at Rabble. “STATS’ data is so powerful in terms of what it does for our apps and partner bars. Bars can select the games they're showing on TV by a team or by an individual game in a single click. Those games show up immediately in the app so fans know exactly what's happening in real time.”

Fans looking to find the best bars for their favorite teams and games can download the Rabble app in the Apple Store and Google Play.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.


© Business Wire 2018
