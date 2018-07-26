Railway Wiring Harness Market by Application, Material, Train Type, Component , Voltage, Cable Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Railway
Wiring Harness Market by Application (HVAC, Lighting, Traction System,
Infotainment), Material, Train Type (Metro/Monorail, Light Rail, HRS),
Component (Wire, Connector), Voltage (High, Low), Cable Type, and Region
- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The railway wiring harness market, in terms of value, is projected to
grow at a CAGR of 8.61% from 2018 to 2025. The market is estimated to be
USD 2.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by
2025.
Market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic
technology and increasing railway projects across the globe. For
instance, Dubai plans to undertake a five-stage extension of the Dubai
Metro Red Line by 2020. The project cost is estimated to be USD 2.9 bn.
However, issues related to the environment can restrain the growth of
the market.
The increased focus on high-speed rail programs in Asia Pacific, Europe,
and North America and increasing government investments in rail
infrastructure and equipment are expected to drive the market for
railway wiring harness. The rapid growth of the high-speed train network
can be attributed to the numerous benefits of the high-speed train
technology, which includes freight transport too. The increase in the
adoption rate of high-speed trains has raised the demand for railway
wiring harness across the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Application
7 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Cable Type
8 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Component
9 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Material
10 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Voltage
11 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Train Type
12 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
-
Furukawa
-
Leoni
-
Hitachi
-
Nexans
-
Prysmian
-
TE Connectivity
-
Samvardhana Motherson
-
General Cable
-
Taihan
-
NKT
-
Huber-Suhner
-
Ls Cables & Systems
-
KEI Industries
-
CMI
-
Gaon Cable
-
Jiangnan Group
-
Helukabel
-
AQ Group
-
Tecnikabel
-
IEWC
-
GPC
-
Deca Cables
-
Milrail
-
UMMC
-
Alvern Cables
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qpnwtw/railway_wiring?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005833/en/