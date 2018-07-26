Log in
Railway Wiring Harness Market by Application, Material, Train Type, Component , Voltage, Cable Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

The "Railway Wiring Harness Market by Application (HVAC, Lighting, Traction System, Infotainment), Material, Train Type (Metro/Monorail, Light Rail, HRS), Component (Wire, Connector), Voltage (High, Low), Cable Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The railway wiring harness market, in terms of value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% from 2018 to 2025. The market is estimated to be USD 2.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2025.

Market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic technology and increasing railway projects across the globe. For instance, Dubai plans to undertake a five-stage extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line by 2020. The project cost is estimated to be USD 2.9 bn. However, issues related to the environment can restrain the growth of the market.

The increased focus on high-speed rail programs in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America and increasing government investments in rail infrastructure and equipment are expected to drive the market for railway wiring harness. The rapid growth of the high-speed train network can be attributed to the numerous benefits of the high-speed train technology, which includes freight transport too. The increase in the adoption rate of high-speed trains has raised the demand for railway wiring harness across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Application

7 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Cable Type

8 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Component

9 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Material

10 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Voltage

11 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Train Type

12 Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

  • Furukawa
  • Leoni
  • Hitachi
  • Nexans
  • Prysmian
  • TE Connectivity
  • Samvardhana Motherson
  • General Cable
  • Taihan
  • NKT
  • Huber-Suhner
  • Ls Cables & Systems
  • KEI Industries
  • CMI
  • Gaon Cable
  • Jiangnan Group
  • Helukabel
  • AQ Group
  • Tecnikabel
  • IEWC
  • GPC
  • Deca Cables
  • Milrail
  • UMMC
  • Alvern Cables

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qpnwtw/railway_wiring?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
