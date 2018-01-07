Ram Chada - of Bridgetown Consulting Group - Offers Superior CRM System Integration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2018 / Delivering a personalized approach to customers has long become a necessity for building long-lasting business relationships, and has been proven to improve conversion rates, client satisfaction and prolong retention. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems enable businesses to reach out directly to prospects while amassing crucial customer journey data. Ram Chada, a seasoned software management technology expert and the managing director of Bridgetown Consulting Group, a global management consulting company, explains the benefits of integrating a website with a CRM solution and its impact on marketing and sales.

CRM software is a system that can track the nature and result of every potential and existing customer interaction, facilitating lead nurturing, communication, deal negotiations, potential upselling and customer support by giving access to invaluable data sources including referrals, past purchases, phone or internet calls, website analytics and social media activities. When developing a marketing campaign, knowing how customers find you makes a great deal of difference. Unsurprisingly, a significant portion of customer acquisition in Business to Business (B2B) happens via referrals - Facebook ads, emails, organic Instagram posts, etc. This piece of data allows to identify the best performing channels and tweak your strategy accordingly. Gathering information on past purchases opens up opportunities to create personalized content for each client and craft offers that are perfectly suited for their specific case. By keeping track of every touchpoint and updating logs with each consecutive activity for all prospects, sales associates create a history of interactions that can hint how likely a given prospect's conversion is, based on previous communications.

As noted by Ram Chada, website analytics tools are becoming more sophisticated with each passing year, offering insights into every corner of your website's performance. Keeping track of this data allows to capitalize on the strengths and perfect the flaws. Customers often post their thoughts, wishes and purchasing habits on social media, making it a crucial source of information. CRM enables to seamlessly access and store this data, and use it to create highly competitive and personalized offers. ''CRM can become an invaluable addition to your marketing and sales teams' arsenal, however, it needs to be used in a disciplined manner'' says Ram Chadha, ''CRM is only as good as the information it's loaded with, which makes it critical to create an organized, aligned and cross-communicated action plan for every prospect's case.''

Ram Chada is the managing director of Bridgetown Consulting Group, a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. He received his Master of Science degree from University of Detroit Mercy in 2001. Throughout his career, Chada occupied senior positions at Hospira pharmaceuticals, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals, TPG Global, a leading global alternative asset firm and Guthy-Renker, one of the world's largest direct marketing companies. With over 15 years of software management technology experience behind his belt, Ram helps his customers gain a competitive edge and improve their sales and marketing performance.

