Rapeseed Oil Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

“The global demand for rapeseed oil is expected to increase over the
forecast period owing to the rise in the consumer’s transition toward
consuming healthy oils that contain omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to
maintain cardiac health,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik.
“Also, leading suppliers are increasingly investing in R&D and are
adopting new technologies such as extraction technologies and
adulteration detection processes to increase yield and retain the
quality,” added Kowshik.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Rapeseed
Oil Market:
-
Increasing popularity of high-oleic canola oil among F&B companies and
for service operations
-
Changes in demand-supply dynamics due to fluctuations in prices of
vegetable oils
-
Growing share of vegetable oil trade from developing economies
Increasing popularity of high-oleic canola oil among F&B companies
and for service operations:
The increasing popularity of the new-generation high-oleic acid canola
oil can be attributed to several factors including its long shelf-life
and its role in reducing rancidity. It is used as a primary ingredient
in food processing and food service operations in developed markets. The
increasing use of high-oleic canola oil helps buyers to save potential
costs that arise due to the rancidity of canola oil. It also enables
them to save on packaging costs due to the higher stability of
high-oleic canola oil.
Changes in demand-supply dynamics due to fluctuations in prices of
vegetable oils:
Several rapeseed cultivators and oil processors are focusing on
strategizing their production and supply decisions based on the price
fluctuations in vegetable oils in different markets. Additionally,
emerging cultivators in China and India have increased the land provided
for the cultivation of rapeseed. Also, due to the increase in the area
allocated for rapeseed cultivation, the price of rapeseed is likely to
come down, which will, in turn, reduce the cost of rapeseed oil.
Growing share of vegetable oil trade from developing economies:
There has been a slow transition in the global trade of major vegetable
oils such as rapeseed oil, coconut oil, olive oil, palm oil, cottonseed
oil, and peanut oil. Emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia,
Malaysia, Argentina, and Ukraine have increased their share of exports
of vegetable oils. Moreover, the increase in oil production capacities
of emerging economies is expected to reduce the unpredictability of
vegetable oil prices.
