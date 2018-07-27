Rapid Nutrition : appoints new board member

London:Rapid Nutrition has appointed Vesta Vanderbeken to its board of directors. Ms Vanderbeken has had over two decades of investment banking and corporate finance experience across various industries, including diversified industrials, consumer services, infrastructure, power, utilities, telecommunications, entertainment and agriculture. Vesta has held senior roles in Investment, Institutional and Corporate Banking with the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, ANZ Investment Bank and worked on some of the largest institutional and project finance deals in Australia.

Vesta has a Bachelor of Applied Economics degree from the University of South Australia, a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investments from the Financial Services Institute of Australia and completed studies in entrepreneurship at Stanford University.

Simon St. Ledger, Chairman of Rapid Nutrition said:

'Having held senior management positions in her career, Ms Vanderbeken will serve as a very useful interface between the expectations of the investor and the customer and will be invaluable as a director of our board.'

About Rapid

Rapid is a natural healthcare company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements and a range of life science products. The Company has registered products in and or exported its products to Australia, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the US.