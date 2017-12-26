Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ray Shams Joins San Francisco Federal Credit Union as Chief Lending Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 04:31pm CET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union announced today that Ray Shams has joined the credit union as chief lending officer. This announcement was made by Jonathan Oliver, president and chief executive officer of San Francisco Federal Credit Union.

San Francisco Federal Credit Union
Ray Shams, Chief Lending Officer


“We are fortunate to have someone of Ray’s extensive background and experience as part of our team,” Oliver said. “Ray brings to the credit union a diverse background in all aspects of banking from both bank and credit union perspectives. His level of experience provides us the resources to continue to grow the consumer, residential, and business loan portfolios in a safe and prudent manner.”

Shams has more than 25 years of financial experience. Prior to joining San Francisco Federal Credit Union, he was the chief operating officer at Xceed Financial and the chief credit officer at Financial Partners, both $1 billion+ financial organizations. At San Francisco Federal Credit Union, Shams is responsible for developing, managing, and providing oversight for all consumer, mortgage, and member business lending programs.  

Shams holds a masters of business administration from University of La Verne.

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union

San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954. Today, anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco and San Mateo counties may apply for membership. We currently serve more than 44,000 members with assets over $1 billion. San Francisco FCU is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. Our corporate office is located at 770 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, California  94102. SanFranciscoFCU.com

For More Information:
David A. Szafranski
408.315.0754
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/172a7963-6166-422d-8b4f-91aaad15708e

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:40p DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE GRUNDBESITZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04:35p DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE GRUNDBESITZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04:34p Stratfor Forecasts Geopolitical Risks for 2018
04:34p MESA LABORATORIES : DryCal in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
04:34p STATE STREET : Global Investor Confidence Declines in December by 1.5 points to 94.8
04:34p INCA WORLDWIDE (OTC-PINK : QEDN) Issues Christmas Letter to Shareholders, Followers, and Inca Seed Consumers
04:33p Keppel bribery fine shines spotlight on peer Sembcorp, shares slide‍​
04:33p S&P GLOBAL : CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price NSA Index Continues Steady Gains In October
04:32p APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
04:31p NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Mu, xray
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL supplied around 55000 metric tonnes of stee..
2Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed
3D. R. HORTON INC : D. R. HORTON INC : Free Research Report as D.R. Hortons Revenue Jumped 12% and EPS Advance..
4MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Participates in Real Estate Development Project in Ho Chi Minh City..
5NBCC (INDIA) LTD : NBCC INDIA : provides clarification after CBI claims alleged corruption charge on company's..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.