Raymond Industrial : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 0229)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Raymond Industrial Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Rooms 1801-1813, 18th Floor, Grandtech Centre, 8 On Ping Street, Shatin, N.T., Hong Kong for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board Raymond Industrial Limited

Wong, Wilson Kin Lae

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wong, Wilson Kin Lae Mr. Wong, John Ying Man Mr. Wong, Raymond Man Hin Mr. Mok Kin Hing

Non-executive Directors: Mr. Wong, David Ying Kit Mr. Xiong Zhengfeng

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Leung, Michael Kai Hung

Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da Mr. Ng Yiu Ming

Mr. Lo, Wilson Kwong Shun

Alternate Directors:

Mr. Zhang Yuankun (alternate to Mr. Wong, Wilson Kin Lae)